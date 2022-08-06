Latest Galaxy A73 5G update brings improved stability to camera and wireless connectivity – SamMobile – Samsung news

Ads

Over the past couple of weeks, Samsung has released the August 2022 security update to some of its high-end phones in the Galaxy S, Galaxy Note, and Galaxy Z series. Now, the company has set its sight on premium mid-range devices like the Galaxy A73 5G.

The device has started getting the update in a few Asian countries. Other markets could get the update soon.

The latest software update for the Galaxy A73 5G comes with firmware version A736BXXU2AVG3. The update is available in some Asian countries for now, including Malaysia, Thailand, and the Philippines. Apart from the August 2022 security patch that fixes dozens of privacy and security vulnerabilities, the new update also improves the stability of the camera and wireless connectivity features. It also improves the reliability and stability of the device.

If you are a Galaxy A73 5G user in any of the countries mentioned above, you can download and install the new update by heading to Settings » Software update and tapping on Download and install. You can also download the appropriate firmware file from our firmware database and flash it manually. Don’t forget to backup all your data before initiating the manual firmware flashing process, though.

Samsung launched the Galaxy A73 5G alongside the Galaxy A33 5G and the Galaxy A53 5G earlier this year. All three phones came running Android 12-based One UI 4.1 out of the box. The company announced that it would release up to four Android OS updates to these phones, which means they will get the Android 16 update sometime in the future.

The phones will also get up to five years of security updates, which is among the best in the Android segment. However, after a couple of years, security updates won’t come every month. All three phones feature OIS for the primary camera, high-refresh-rate OLED screens, an IP67 rating, stereo speakers, 6nm or better processors, and 25W fast wired charging.

