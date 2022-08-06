SLU Invites Companies to Build Talent Pipeline : SLU – Saint Louis University

Ads

08/05/2022

More than 80 local and national companies came to campus for Saint Louis University’s Talent Connection, an event connecting businesses with SLU’s Career Services professionals and representatives from academic and programmatic departments throughout the University.

Local and national employers attend SLU’s talent connection event on campus. (Photo by Sarah Conroy)

SLU’s Talent Connection was the first of several planned events on Career Service’s calendar and showcased the opportunities and programs Career Services uses to connect students with employers. SLU has held this event virtually for the past two years, but this year served as the first in-person event for employers.

“This event gave employers a chance to come on campus, and that’s very important because we want to be their primary recruiting institution,” said Jeffery Jackson, SLU’s associate provost for career development. “Being in person gives them a chance to meet us, to get to know us, and develop an authentic relationship, which is important to us.”

Throughout the event, SLU Career Services was able to highlight just what makes SLU students prime candidates for local and national business, including top ranked degree programs across multiple disciplines. More than 50 percent of all students stay in St. Louis following graduation, making them ideal candidates for local businesses looking to hire the best.

There just aren’t a lot of schools doing events like this, and I’m proud we are a school that believes in making these types of connections between businesses and students. We’re blessed to be at an institution with phenomenal students wanted by local and national companies like those here today.”

The first part of the event focused on the offerings SLU has for companies to come to campus to meet students where they are. From career fairs to Instagram takeovers to individual tables in the Busch Student Center and more, SLU Career Services has many avenues for companies to connect with students. SLU Career Services also presented anonymous data from graduating classes so businesses can see what outgoing students are interested in, where they are headed post-graduation and more.

SLU Career Services also held an informational session on international students. Because there are restrictions and laws on where and how often international students can work while on an educational visa, SLU Career Services walked employers through the process of an international student applying for internships and employment, detailing the paperwork necessary for international students to receive the experiential learning they need.

“It behooves us to be the best stewards of career services that we can be, because that’s our role,” Jackson said. “We’re advocating for our students. You have to be very intentional, and you have to be very strategic in that regard. For us, this particular strategy works, making sure that we’re putting SLU students first.”

While much of the day was spent showcasing SLU students and creating a talent pipeline from the University to the local and national employers, it also gave businesses in attendance a chance to connect and network with each other. It was a unique event in St. Louis and was a big hit among those at Busch Student Center on Tuesday, Jackson said.

“There just aren’t a lot of schools doing events like this, and I’m proud we are a school that believes in making these types of connections between businesses and students,” Jackson said. “We’re blessed to be at an institution with phenomenal students wanted by local and national companies like those here today.”

“SLU is one of my favorite universities to work with,” said Brittany Butler, recruiter for Veterans Home Loans United. “The speakers are flashy and engaging, but they also really educate students. There are incredible events for employers and students to connect with each other, and we always are excited to be on campus.”

SLU Career Services will continue to put students in contact with businesses that fit their major and career goals throughout the upcoming school year and beyond. Tuesday’s event was the first of the year for employers and brings with it the same feeling of anticipation that accompanies SLU students in the fall.

“In my experience, from an informational standpoint, this was the most in-depth career services event we’ve participated in,” said Erik Green, district manager for Fastenal. “It makes you excited to work with the resources here on campus. We’re already signed up for the career fair, for a tabling an Instagram takeover, we’ve already got a lot of things that we’ve committed to as an organization. We’re excited to create relationships with students not only from an employment aspect, but also to be resources in the classroom to provide real-world experience.”

source