Today only: Apple's loaded MacBook Air (M1, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD) is on sale for $1,449 – AppleInsider

Ads

Copyright © 2022, Quiller Media, Inc.

Contact Us | Privacy Policy

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content.

B&H Photo’s latest 24-hour Deal Zone includes a fantastic $200 discount on Apple’s current MacBook Air with an 8-core GPU, 16GB of memory and a spacious 1TB SSD.

Ringing in as the cheapest MacBook Air price by over $100, B&H’s 24-hour Deal Zone on Apple’s high-end MacBook Air in Gold is one you won’t want to miss.

Now priced at $1,449 thanks to a $200 cash discount, the premium model features Apple’s M1 chip with an 8-core GPU. It’s also equipped with 16GB of memory, double that of the standard 8GB found in the base configuration. Storage space is also substantial thanks to the 1TB SSD.

You won’t have to wait long for the system to arrive either as units are in stock with free expedited delivery on orders shipped within the contiguous U.S.

This flash deal is scheduled to end at 11:59 pm ET on March 21, or while supplies last. For the best MacBook Air deals on every other configuration, including the Silver and Space Gray models, be sure to visit our Mac Price Guide.

If you’re looking for the best deals on Apple hardware, it’s worth checking out our Apple Price Guide. Updated daily, there are hundreds of exclusive discounts on everything from iPads to MacBooks. Here are a few specials running this week:

It's back! Grab a 1-year Sam's Club membership for just $14.99 in addition to a free $10 eGift card, delivering warehouse club savings for a fraction of the retail cost.

Friday's best deals include a Netgear AC1600 Dual Band Gigabit Wifi Router for $28, $450 off a PNY GeForce 3090 graphics card, 28% off an Insignia 70-inch 4K TV, and much more.

Thursday's best deals include $120 in savings on a SteelSeries gaming bundle, $300 off a big Ecoflow power backup battery, $150 off a Sony 65-inch 4K HDR TV, $30 off a 10.2-inch iPad, and much more.

The iPad Pro and the MacBook Air are powerful and reasonably-priced ways to work. Here's what to consider when trying to choose one over the other.

We have both M2 Macs here in our testing studio. We're comparing the M2 MacBook Air against the M2 MacBook Pro to see how they stack up and how much of a difference the thermal limitations make.

Master & Dynamic's MW75 are high-quality headphones offering ANC features, directly competing against Apple's AirPods Max. Here's how the premium personal audio accessories compare.

The new Surface Laptop Go 2 is a thin and light Windows notebook at a low cost, and has been positioned by Microsoft to be a competitor to Apple's latest M2 MacBook Air. Here's how the ultra-portable notebooks compare.

Just as we have in years past, we've gotten our hands on dummy units of all four of the iPhone 14 models to see how they line up with what the rumor mill is saying.

HomeKit smart bulb maker Lifx acquired by Feit Electric

Rare Pegasus screenshots depict NSO Group's spyware capabilities

No redesign coming to Apple Watch Series 8, says leaker

How to manage notifications in iOS 15 and iPadOS 15

Mobile gaming market falls nearly 10% in the first half of 2022

Deals: Sam's Club membership on sale for $14.99, plus free $10 gift card

Apple Card users get 3 free months of Apple TV+ in 'Luck' promotion

Amazon buying iRobot in a $1.7 billion all-cash deal

It's back! Grab a 1-year Sam's Club membership for just $14.99 in addition to a free $10 eGift card, delivering warehouse club savings for a fraction of the retail cost.

Friday's best deals include a Netgear AC1600 Dual Band Gigabit Wifi Router for $28, $450 off a PNY GeForce 3090 graphics card, 28% off an Insignia 70-inch 4K TV, and much more.

Thursday's best deals include $120 in savings on a SteelSeries gaming bundle, $300 off a big Ecoflow power backup battery, $150 off a Sony 65-inch 4K HDR TV, $30 off a 10.2-inch iPad, and much more.

Apple makes managing your notifications even easier on iOS 15 and iPadOS 15, allowing you to choose when — and where — you see all your alerts.

It's the summer, and that means it's back to school. Here's which MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models you should consider buying in the seasonal sales before students head off to college.

Updates to the Files app in iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 bring it closer to the macOS Finder. Here's what's new.

The iPad Pro and the MacBook Air are powerful and reasonably-priced ways to work. Here's what to consider when trying to choose one over the other.

The iPhone 14 Pro lineup may set itself apart with no notch, the A16 processor, and a 48MP camera. Check out our renders using AR and learn more here.

Satechi's USB-C Slim Dock gives your 24-inch iMac most of the ports it was missing — and an option for additional storage.

Keep your home clean with Yeedi's Mop Station Pro, a robotic mop that scrubs your floor and even cleans its own mopping pads.

The Nomatic Navigator Sling 10L is the exact size needed for a 14-inch MacBook Pro and everything someone would want in an everyday carry laptop bag.

ESR has updated its excellent HaloLock MagSafe-compatible car charger with its CryoBoost technology to combat one charging' s biggest drawbacks — heat.

The new OtterBox 2-in-1 Charging Station with MagSafe has a clean Apple-like design with fast charging support for Apple Watch Series 7.

AppleInsider is one of the few truly independent online publications left. If you love what we do, please consider a small donation to help us keep the lights on.

If you love AppleInsider and want to support independent publications, please consider a small donation.

{{ title }}

source