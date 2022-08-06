Bitcoin Price (BTCUSD) Bounces Back Into Sub-$22,000 Trading Range – Bloomberg

Ads

Bloomberg View columnist Barry Ritholtz looks at the people and ideas that shape markets, investing and business.

Working for entrepreneurial icons like Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger taught Mindy Grossman to be a different sort of boss. Now she’s reimagining the former Weight Watchers – her biggest challenge yet.

Bitcoin edged lower for the fifth time in six trading sessions, though the cryptocurrency continued to linger near the closely watched $22,000 price level.

The largest digital token fell as much as 5.1% on Monday and was exchanging hands at $22,154 as of 4:18 p.m. in New York. Ether slumped as much as 9.5% after outperforming Bitcoin for much of July. Smaller virtual coins like Avalanche and Solana also nursed larger declines.

