Bitcoin Price (BTCUSD) Bounces Back Into Sub-$22,000 Trading Range – Bloomberg

Bloomberg View columnist Barry Ritholtz looks at the people and ideas that shape markets, investing and business.
Working for entrepreneurial icons like Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger taught Mindy Grossman to be a different sort of boss. Now she’s reimagining the former Weight Watchers – her biggest challenge yet.
Malaysia to Offer Crop Insurance as Part of Food Security Push
Israel And Gaza Militants Exchange Fire After Deadly Strikes
Fintech Firm Paytm’s Quarterly Loss Widens Almost 70% on Costs
Amazon’s iRobot Deal Seen Facing Tough FTC Antitrust Review
Google Sued for Nixing Free Workspace Software to Early Adopters
Ukraine Latest: Zelenskiy Assails Russian Nuclear Plant ‘Terror’
The Four Men Vying to Win Kenya’s Presidential Election
How a Tiny Hong Kong Firm Grew Bigger Than Goldman, Then Began to Plunge
SoftBank’s Next Pain Point Is Recognizing Private Asset Meltdown
Savile Row Fights to Stay Relevant as Suits Fall Out of Fashion
Michigan Cuts Ties With Embattled Hockey Coach Mel Pearson
Stumbling Sunak Shouldn’t Pander to the Tory Base
Britain’s House of Lords Is a National Embarrassment
China’s Backlash Shows the Neighborhood Who It Really Is
Amazon’s Roomba Deal Is Really About Mapping Your Home
Crypto Companies Are Spending $2.4 Billion on Sports Sponsorships
IVF Patients Are Trapped in Limbo and Bracing for the Next Post-Roe Fight
Ex-Cisco Worker Claiming Caste Discrimination Avoids Arbitration
VC Billionaire Marc Andreessen and Ultra-Wealthy Neighbors Thwart Housing in California Town
NYC Mayor Slams Texas Governor for Busing Migrants in Test of Sanctuary Cities
Macquarie Targets North Sea as the Green Energy Hub of Europe
Record Floods Strand 1K People in Death Valley National Park
The Mission to Rescue Beirut’s Cultural Heritage From Rubble
The Cities Encouraging Healing With ‘Trauma-Informed Placemaking’
Across Europe, Gas-Strapped Cities Prepare to Power Down
Bankrupt Crypto Broker Voyager Plans to Resume Cash Withdrawals
Lambo Dealers Are Keeping Warm Despite Crypto Winter
Bitcoin Lingers Near $23,000 as Job Gains Weigh on Risk Assets
Joanna Ossinger
Bitcoin edged lower for the fifth time in six trading sessions, though the cryptocurrency continued to linger near the closely watched $22,000 price level.
The largest digital token fell as much as 5.1% on Monday and was exchanging hands at $22,154 as of 4:18 p.m. in New York. Ether slumped as much as 9.5% after outperforming Bitcoin for much of July. Smaller virtual coins like Avalanche and Solana also nursed larger declines.
Bitcoin Price (BTCUSD) Bounces Back Into Sub-$22,000 Trading Range – Bloomberg
Bloomberg View columnist Barry Ritholtz looks at the people and ideas that shape markets, investing and business.