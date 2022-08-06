The best Prime Day 2022 portable generator deals from Jackery, Anker, and more – Popular Science

Ads

Check out some big sales on small generators for Prime Day 2022.

|

You can find anything on sale during Amazon Prime Day, even portable generators. Whether you’re looking for solar-powered, gas-powered, or something you can plug into an electrical outlet at home, there are deals out there on Amazon for the taking. While none of the best solar generators from our rundown are priced to move, there are some smaller models from top brands, including Jackery and Anker. There are also some good deals on generators from other brands. As with every Prime Day category, there plenty of good and bad deals out there, so we went ahead and picked out what deals to watch out for, whether you’re saving a lot or, just a small discount on something really special.

EcoFlow

Check Price

The only generator from our top picks with a meaningful discount for Prime Day is the massive EcoFlow Delta Pro. It’s more of a home backup system than something you can lug around, but stores an incredible 3600Wh of power. You’re only getting 10 percent off its $3,600+ price tag, but that’s still a few hundred bucks off. If you’re setting up emergency backup power, the Delta Pro is worth the investment.

Jackery

Check Price

Jackery is routinely at the top of our portable generator wish list, so we have to shout out a really slick deal on the Explorer 240 portable generator. It’s one of the company’s smallest designs with a 240Wh battery, but it only weighs 6.6 pounds, so it’s easy to bring with you when you go camping or even just on a beach day.

Anker

Check Price

An older model from Anker’s highly portable PowerHouse generator line, the 523 is also a very small, very portable generator for day trips, storing up to 280Wh of power.

As Reviews Editor, Mike Epstein helps shape Popular Science’s gear-focused coverage, including product reviews and roundups. He’s covered the consumer technology and video games industry for over ten years, writing reviews and service-focused articles for sites like IGN, Gamespot, Lifehacker, Gizmodo, PCMag, LaptopMag, Variety, and more.



Like science, tech, and DIY projects?

Sign up to receive Popular Science’s emails and get the highlights.

We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for us to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.

Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service.

© 2022 Recurrent. All rights reserved.

source