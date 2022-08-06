Tezos NFT Market Continues To Shine In July Despite Crypto Market Tumble – XTZ News

Ads

Aug 5, 2022

Leading generative art platform fx(hash) records over $3,800,000 in sales in July.

Tezos NFT art community 1-of-1 Month notches over $300,000 in primary market sales.

Tezos hits record smart contract deployment stats as more dapps launch on the Proof-of-Stake network.

Photo Credits: Shubham Dhage from the Tezos Unsplash Gallery

Despite a recent market tumble, Tezos’s NFT market hit record-breaking and historic sales in the month of July with fx(hash) recording nearly $4mm in sales and artists including Marina Abramović, Iskra Velitchkova and Zach Lieberman, and Zancan all winning big on Tezos.

Renowned conceptual and performance artist Marina Abramović’s NFT debut netted over $300,000 USD in the first 24 hours this week on the Circa Art platform. Abramović’s THE HERO 25FPS marks the artist’s entrance to web3 and first example of performance art minted on Tezos.

Other prominent sales include a piece by generative artist Zancan which sold on the secondary market for $113,000 USD, making it the second-highest individual sale on Tezos.

In addition, a collaboration between artist Iskra Velitchkova and Zach Lieberman netted over $350,000 USD in primary sales, making it one of the top-selling projects on Tezos to date.

Aside from these top sales, the Tezos NFT art community ran an event called 1-of-1 Month celebrating single editions works of generative art minted on the Tezos blockchain.

The event topped over $300,000 USD in primary market sales. In total, 7,670 editions were made, by a group of 2,195 artists ranging in style and medium.

Some notable artists from 1 of 1 month include Rubenfro, Laurence Fuller, Frederik Vanhoutte, and Sutu.

And lastly, the auction platform VerticalCrypto Art hosted London’s first in-person NFT festival, Proof of People, at the renowned Fabric London.

There were more than 2,000 attendees and an auction around the event garnered sales totaling $64,000 USD. The three-day festival featured more than 70 artists such as Misan Harriman, Mario Klingemann, Sofia Crespo, DJ Richie Hawtin, and many more.

These incredible sales figures and successful activations highlight the influence of the Tezos blockchain in terms of the NFT marketplace today.

