Jamie Otis shares body positive life update after Instagram 'detox': 'I admire you' – Yahoo Life

Ads

Jamie Otis is getting back to sharing her true self.

The 36-year-old took to Instagram on Wednesday to post a video of herself announcing her return to the platform after a short hiatus. In the clip, the “Married At First Sight” star wore a pink snakeskin print bikini as she danced beside a pool and showed off her body.

On top of the video, Otis added on-screen text that read, “Don’t compare yourself to anyone you see on the internet. They’re all filtered and don’t look like that in real life anyway,” while adding a few emojis.

“Took a week off [Instagram] to detox but I’m back. And juuuust in case you haven’t seen an unfiltered, unposed bod show up on your feed in a while, here’s mine!” Otis started in her caption for the post, which updates fans on her life.

The “Bachelor Pad” alum shared that she took the past “magical” week to relax and do “absolutely nothing important” except watch “Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry” and read books written by Lisa Jewell.

“Well, nothing important other than go school shopping for Gracie girl, who starts kindergarten In one week! Feeling all sorts of mixed emotions with this,” the mother-of-two wrote about her four-year-old daughter whom she shares with Doug Hehner.



View this post on Instagram



A post shared by Jamie Otis Hehner (@jamienotis)

Otis continued by updating her fans on her upcoming plans for the week.

“Tomorrow, Doug and I fly up to his hometown to see some of his high school friends, and honestly, it’ll be the first true ‘break’ from our sweet babies since before our road trip,” she penned, while adding: “We’re gonna go to Six Flags and be big kids and just date each other all weekend long.”

Otis also added that her son, two-year-old Hendrix, has been “fever freer and super healthy and happy all week.”

“What have you been up to all week?!” Otis asked her fans. “I’ve missed ya! Are you prepping for school, too?!”



View this post on Instagram



A post shared by Jamie Otis Hehner (@jamienotis)

Fans were quick to fill the comments of Otis’s post with appreciation for her “realness” and inspiration.

“I admire you so much. You are amazing and you are so real,”

“You have no idea how much I needed this right now,”

“Love your realness! So inspiring all the time! Thank you for showing what real women look like. It’s hard to not get caught up in all the Instagram models!”

“Doesn’t it feel so freeing to wear the freakin’ bikini you want to and not worry about others’s opinions?!!! If hubby loves my body and can embrace me, why can’t I?!!! Love it, girl!”

“Love your posts. So real and honest!! You inspire me. I’ve never felt so good in my own skin!! Thank you!!”

“We are all an original work of art that cannot be compared to each other. We are all beautiful women and need to stop letting others tell us what we need to look like.”

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

Jana Kramer, 38, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a photo of herself striking a serious pose in a pool while sporting a hot pink bikini.

The "One Tree Hill" alum shared photos of her swim on Instagram.

Elizabeth Hurley took a dip in the ocean wearing a turquoise string bikini in a new Instagram video. The supermodel, 57, struggled to adjust to the cold temps.

"My hot girl summer."

Elizabeth Hurley is all smiles and sculpted abs in a cute blue bikini in a new Instagram post. The actress is a big fan of VIVAMAYR, the famous health retreat.

Elizabeth Hurley took a dip in the ocean wearing a turquoise string bikini in a new Instagram video. The supermodel, 57, struggled to adjust to the cold temps.

People accused Addison Rae of disrespecting Christians after she wore a Holy Trinity-inspired bikini designed by Praying and Adidas.

Elizabeth Hurley, 57, is clearly having a great summer. In a Tuesday Instagram post, Hurley shared a video of herself posing and showing off her svelte figure in a turquoise bikini.

The ageless beauty loves to rock a bikini.

And that was just one of the looks she shared.

An eco-friendly option that softens clothes naturally? No wonder these doodads have over 46,000 perfect Amazon reviews.

Most cases of polio are in children under 5. But being vaccinated protects against the life-threatening disease.

Keep allergy season at bay and save up to 25% off these high-quality air purifiers for your larger rooms.

Actress Tia Carrere on what she’d tell her younger self, why cosmetic procedures should be approached with caution and her comedic turn in the upcoming Jo Koy movie, “Easter Sunday.”

The "Breaking In" actress shared a message about rebirth as she posed nude on the social media platform.

Keep your skin bright and youthful with Busy's fave back-to-school moisturizer.

This genius invention has over 32,000 shoppers raving about its clutter-clearing virtues.

Toss it in your suitcase for wrinkle-free clothes on the go: 'So easy to use,' says one of 51,000 five-star Amazon reviewers.

This amazing Hamilton Beach gizmo has over 21,000 rave reviews — here's why.

The actress opens up about feeling unrepresented as a child and being that representation for her own daughter.

Ads

source