The aeolian Solar System – Nature.com

PLANETARY SCIENCE
Nature Astronomy (2022)
A unified theory of particle transport by wind can explain the observations of aeolian features, like dunes, across the Solar System rocky bodies with atmospheres.
Aeolian bedforms that formed by the action of wind on loose granular material, of which dunes are the most familiar example, are common in the Solar System. They can be found in arid regions on Earth, on the surface of Mars and Venus, Pluto and even on large moons of the giant planets like Titan, Io and Triton1. The study of the aeolian activity of these Solar System bodies is fundamental to the understanding of their geology and past and present climate. Writing in Nature Astronomy, Andrew Gunn and Douglas Jerolmack developed a model for the predictions of the threshold velocities needed for aeolian transport under the different physical conditions of the bodies in the Solar System2.
NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS (a); photo, Hezi Yizhaq (b); NASA/JPL/University of Arizona (c) imagery courtesy of Google Earth, copyright Maxar Technologies (d).
Department of Solar Energy and Environmental Physics, Blaustein Institutes for Desert Research, Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, Beersheba, Israel
Hezi Yizhaq
Istituto Nazionale di Astrofisica, Osservatorio di Capodimonte, Napoli, Italy
Simone Silvestro
Carl Sagan Center, SETI Institute, Mountain View, CA, USA
Simone Silvestro
The authors declare no competing interests.
Yizhaq, H., Silvestro, S. The aeolian Solar System. Nat Astron (2022). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41550-022-01744-6
Published: 22 July 2022
DOI: https://doi.org/10.1038/s41550-022-01744-6
