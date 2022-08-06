The aeolian Solar System – Nature.com

Ads

Thank you for visiting nature.com. You are using a browser version with limited support for CSS. To obtain the best experience, we recommend you use a more up to date browser (or turn off compatibility mode in Internet Explorer). In the meantime, to ensure continued support, we are displaying the site without styles and JavaScript.

Advertisement

PLANETARY SCIENCE

Nature Astronomy (2022)Cite this article

88 Accesses

7 Altmetric

Metrics details

A unified theory of particle transport by wind can explain the observations of aeolian features, like dunes, across the Solar System rocky bodies with atmospheres.

Aeolian bedforms that formed by the action of wind on loose granular material, of which dunes are the most familiar example, are common in the Solar System. They can be found in arid regions on Earth, on the surface of Mars and Venus, Pluto and even on large moons of the giant planets like Titan, Io and Triton1. The study of the aeolian activity of these Solar System bodies is fundamental to the understanding of their geology and past and present climate. Writing in Nature Astronomy, Andrew Gunn and Douglas Jerolmack developed a model for the predictions of the threshold velocities needed for aeolian transport under the different physical conditions of the bodies in the Solar System2.

This is a preview of subscription content

Subscribe to Nature+

Get immediate online access to the entire Nature family of 50+ journals

$29.99

monthly

Subscribe to Journal

Get full journal access for 1 year

$99.00

only $8.25 per issue

All prices are NET prices.

VAT will be added later in the checkout.

Tax calculation will be finalised during checkout.

Buy article

Get time limited or full article access on ReadCube.

$32.00

All prices are NET prices.

NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS (a); photo, Hezi Yizhaq (b); NASA/JPL/University of Arizona (c) imagery courtesy of Google Earth, copyright Maxar Technologies (d).

Silvestro, S. & Titus, T. N. J. Geophys. Res. Planets 127, e2022JE007198 (2022).

ADS Article Google Scholar

Gunn, A. & Jerolmack, D. J. Nat. Astron. https://doi.org/10.1038/s41550-022-01669-0 (2022).

Article Google Scholar

Sullivan, R. et al. J. Geophys. Res. Planets 125, 1–39 (2020).

Article Google Scholar

Lapôtre, M. G. A. et al. J. Geophys. Res. Planets 126, e2020JE006729 (2021).

ADS Article Google Scholar

Gough, T. R. et al. J. Geophys. Res. Planets 126, e2021JE007011 (2021).

ADS Article Google Scholar

Andreotti, B. et al. Proc. Natl Acad. Sci. USA 118, e2012386118 (2021).

Article Google Scholar

Understanding Large Aeolian Ripples on Mars Through Wind Tunnel Experiments 20-EPN-054 (Europlanet Society, 2022); https://www.europlanet-society.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/D1.2_TA_Outcome_EPN_2024_RI_final.pdf

Lorenz, R. D. J. Geophys. Res. Planets 49, e2022GL098375 (2022).

Comola, F. et al. J. Geophys. Res. Planets 49, e2021GL097605 (2022).

Telfer, M. W. et al. Science 360, 992–997 (2018).

ADS Article Google Scholar

Download references

Department of Solar Energy and Environmental Physics, Blaustein Institutes for Desert Research, Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, Beersheba, Israel

Hezi Yizhaq

Istituto Nazionale di Astrofisica, Osservatorio di Capodimonte, Napoli, Italy

Simone Silvestro

Carl Sagan Center, SETI Institute, Mountain View, CA, USA

Simone Silvestro

You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

Correspondence to Hezi Yizhaq.

The authors declare no competing interests.

Reprints and Permissions

Yizhaq, H., Silvestro, S. The aeolian Solar System. Nat Astron (2022). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41550-022-01744-6

Download citation

Published: 22 July 2022

DOI : https://doi.org/10.1038/s41550-022-01744-6

Anyone you share the following link with will be able to read this content:

Sorry, a shareable link is not currently available for this article.

Provided by the Springer Nature SharedIt content-sharing initiative

Ads

Advertisement

Advanced search

Nature Astronomy (Nat Astron) ISSN 2397-3366 (online)

© 2022 Springer Nature Limited

Sign up for the Nature Briefing newsletter — what matters in science, free to your inbox daily.

source