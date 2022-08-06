NSAV Announces XXVR Token Listing on NSAVDEX, the First Racing Game Token on Binance Smart Chain – GlobeNewswire

Ads

London, England, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTC Pink: NSAV), a cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset technology company, today announced the listing of the XXVR Token on the Company’s NSAVDEX Decentralized Cryptocurrency Exchange https://nsavdex.io/ . XXVR is the first racing game token on Binance Smart Chain https://www.binance.com/en/news/top/1127704 . Binance is the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange. Today’s announcement marks another major token listing on the NSAVDEX over the past two months, including the Ritestream (RITE) Token https://ritestream.io/ and Ryoma Finance Token X https://www.ryoma.finance/ . NSAV management firmly believes that with each token listing, the value of the NSAVDEX and the NSAV ECOsystem increases substantially and enhances shareholder value.

XXVR is the first Racing VR Play-To-Earn game built on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). The founder team has been immersed in the blockchain industry since 2015 and with years of learning and research, their determination to design the best BSC racing game is now stronger than ever. While the digital game knows no bounds, Axie Infinity went viral in 2021, from SEA to the entire world. The team of top-notch developers and UI/UX designers integrated the technological architecture of WEB 3.0, Metaverse, and GameFi as a whole, into a user-centric, metaverse racing game.

The Metaverse Market is worth an estimated $100 billion in 2022 and by 2029 will be valued at an estimated $1,527 billion according to published reports.

Dato’ Sri Desmond Lim, Interim CEO and Senior Vice President of Cryptocurrency Operations for NSAV and Silverbear Capital partner stated, “We are thrilled to see a unique token like the XXVR listed on our NSAVDEX. We would like to thank Silverbear’s Digital Team for their professional advisory services and we are excited to see more projects being put together in a similar fashion.”

NSAV’s vision is the establishment of a fully integrated technology company, which provides turnkey technological solutions to the cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset industries. Over time, the Company plans to provide a wide range of services such as software solutions, e-commerce, financial services, advisory services and information technology.

Silverbear Capital Inc. https://www.sbcfinancialgroup.com.hk/ , a leading, global investment banking firm, will be advising NSAV on strategic matters related to this transaction.

Silverbear Capital Inc. (SBC) has a dynamic of disciplines on a broad commercial level and practice. SBC has a strong group of Partners in a wide range of disciplines with seasoned experience in finance, management, and professional practice. https://www.sbcfinancialgroup.com.hk/meet-our-team/ .

Disclaimer: Silverbear Capital Inc. does not constitute investment advice, or an offer or solicitation to sell, or a solicitation to buy, or any other investment product (nor shall any such shares or product be offered or sold to any person) in any jurisdiction in which an offer, solicitation, purchase or sale would be unlawful under the securities law of that jurisdiction.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the ability of Net Savings Link, Inc. to accomplish its stated plan of business. Net Savings Link, Inc. believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward- looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Net Savings Link, Inc. or any other person.

