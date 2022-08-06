Hot OTT releases in August: Check what to watch on Hotstar, Netflix, Amazon Prime this week – OTV News

Ads

Below is a list of some of the most anticipated web series and movies that will be streaming this week:

OTT

The first week of August this year seems to have some terrific releases arriving on various OTT platforms. There is an array of web shows and movies ranging from dark comedy, rom-com to masala entertainers that are coming to Netflix, Amazon Prime Videos, Disney+ Hotstar and more.

Below is a list of some of the most anticipated web series and movies that will be streaming this week:

Wedding Season

Netflix's Wedding Season is a romantic comedy which revolves around Asha (Pallavi Sharda) and Ravi (Suraj Sharma) who pretend to date during a summer of weddings to avoid match-fixing by their parents during the Shaadi season. However, their ruse goes awry when they find themselves falling for each other as they struggle to balance who they are with who their parents want them to be.

Where to watch: Netflix

Release Date: August 4

Kaduva

After a successful run at the box office, Prithviraj Sukumaran's Kaduva will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video. This thriller set in the late 90s revolves around the life of a young high-range rubber planter from Mundakayam and his rivalry with an officer in the Kerala Police. Directed by Shaji Kailas, the film also stars Vivek Oberoi and Samyuktha Menon in the lead roles.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: August 4

The Great Wedding of Munnes

The Great Wedding of Munnes is a family entertainer starring Abhishek Banerjee and Barkha Singh in the lead roles. The ten-episode series unveils the story of a middle-class man who experiences hilarious misfortunes as he desperately attempts to marry the woman of his dreams.

Where to watch: Voot

Release Date: August 4

Ads

Darlings

One of the most anticipated films of the year, Darlings is a dark comedy thriller starring Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, Roshan Mathew, and Vijay Varma in the lead roles. The story revolves around Badru (Alia) who hopes her volatile husband Hamza (Vijay) will change. However, when his rage goes out of control, Badru and her mother-daughter plans to seek revenge on Hamza who is perennially drunk.

Where to watch: Netflix

Release Date: August 5

Crash Course

Crash course the series revolves around two warring coaching institutes, and the effect it has on the students and their families who have put their hopes on them.

"As the two drastically different worlds of the students and coaching institute owners collide, eight new students experience friendship, love, heartbreaks, peer pressure, and lose the innocence of youth as they are unwillingly pulled into the power battle between the coaching institutes," the official synopsis read.

Directed by Vijay Maurya, the series features Annu Kapoor, Bhanu Uday and Udit Arora in the lead roles.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: August 5

The Sandman

The Sandman is based on Neil Gaiman's DC comic book series of the same name. The series will tell the tale of Morpheus aka Dream of the Endless— a cosmic being who controls all dreams. However, when is captured and held prisoner for more than a century, he must journey across different worlds and timelines to fix the chaos his absence has caused.

Where to watch: Netflix

Release Date: August 5

Lightyear

Lightyear is an animated science fiction action-adventure film which follows space ranger Buzz Lightyear, embarks on an intergalactic adventure alongside ambitious recruits Izzy, Mo, Darby, and his robot companion, Sox. As this motley crew tackles their toughest mission yet, they must learn to work together as a team to escape the evil Zurg and his dutiful robot army that are never far behind.

Where to watch: Disney+Hotsatr

Release Date: August 3

With a picture of a Hindu god on a sanitary napkin has obviously created a tizzy on social media over “hurting religious sentiments”.

Reportedly, Vijay and Rashmika were dating for some time after Rashmika called off her engagement with South actor Rakshit Shetty.

The ‘Majboor’ actor himself revealed that cirrhosis had damaged 75 per cent of his liver and only 25 per cent of it functioned properly. Liver Cirrhosis is…

Bhardwaj dedicated the song, the title of which means ‘incurable’, to his close friend and frequent collaborator Tabu. As a filmmaker, he has worked with the actor…

source