20 crazy Prime Day sales that just came back to Amazon – BGR

Don’t ask how, don’t ask why, and don’t ask how long they’ll be around. All you need to know is that dozens of the best Prime Day deals from Amazon this year are somehow still going. They’re just as good as Amazon’s Black Friday deals from last year!
As good as these sales are, you should know that Prime Day took place on July 12-13. That means the sale has been over for quite a while and these deals could disappear at any moment.
Be sure to read our coverage of the best Prime Day deals this year to see more lingering offers you can still shop now.
We’re talking the best of the best here, like AirPods Pro for just $179.99. That’s $69 less than what you’d pay if you bought them from the Apple store.
As for other AirPods models, they’re on sale for up to $70 off.
AirPods 3 are down to $139.99 and AirPods 2 are $99.99 right now. AirPods Max, on the other hand, have an even deeper discount that drops them to $479.
Apple AirPods Pro Wireless Earbuds with MagSafe Charging Case. Active Noise Cancelling, Transpa… List Price:$249.00 Price:$179.99 You Save:$69.01 (28%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Then, there’s an amazing deal that actually beats Black Friday pricing from last year. #1 best-selling Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows have more than 103,000 5-star reviews on Amazon. They retail for $50 per 2-pack, but they have a big discount today that slashes your price to $12.90 per pillow.
You’ll also find Danjor 1800 thread count bed sheets with 93,000 5-star ratings on sale for just $23.99 per set.
Those are all fantastic deals — and there’s so much more.
We don’t know if this is intentional or if someone is asleep at the wheel. In either case, we’re going to show you 20 incredible Black Friday Deals at Amazon that we definitely didn’t expect to come back now that Black Friday is long gone.
Of course, it should go without saying that any or all of these sales could be gone for good at any moment.
Apple deals are always among the best Black Friday and Prime Day deals at Amazon each year. That makes sense, of course, since Apple doesn’t really have Black Friday or Cyber Monday deals of its own.
In 2022, there are some truly staggering Apple sales that have reemerged.
Among them are AirPods Pro with MagSafe for just $179.99 and AirPods 3 for $139.99. AirPods Max are on sale as well with a massive $70 discount, plus you can get AirPods 2 for $99.99.
Beyond those great deals, Amazon is offering some great discounts on the Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS and GPS+Cellular). As a matter of fact, the Apple Watch Series 7 is down to its lowest price of the year thanks to a nice big $50 discount.
That means prices start at just $349!
Some SKUs have already sold out and others are no longer discounted. With that in mind, we expect these deals to disappear pretty soon.
Apple Watch Series 7 [GPS 41mm] Smart Watch w/ Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band.… List Price:$399.00 Price:$371.07 You Save:$27.93 (7%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Also of note, the Apple Watch SE is back on sale with an even deeper discount than last week. Hurry and you can save on the Space Gray model or the Silver model.
That means you’ll pay only $249.99 for either Apple Watch SE colorway!
The SE is definitely the most popular Apple Watch model right now among our readers. But there’s an even crazier deal if you hurry. Believe it or not, the Apple Watch Series 3 42mm is down to just $179 right now at Amazon!
Apple Watch SE [GPS 40mm] Smart Watch w/ Space Grey Aluminium Case with Midnight Sport Band. Fi… List Price:$269.99 Price:$229.00 You Save:$40.99 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Apple Watch Series 3 [GPS 42mm] Smart Watch w/ Silver Aluminum Case & White Sport Band. Fitness… List Price:$229.00 Price:$199.00 You Save:$50.00 (22%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
In addition to all those excellent Apple deals at Amazon, some of the best Cyber Monday deals from last year are also back.
The first deal slashes the #1 best-selling Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows to $12.90 each. It’s time to find out why they have a staggering 103,000 5-star Amazon reviews!
These are the top-selling pillows on Amazon’s entire site and they’ve never been cheaper. As a matter of fact, they’re among the best-selling products, period, on all of Amazon!
Beyond that, best-selling Danjor 1800 thread count bed sheets are down to just $23.99. That is an unbelievable price for sheets with 93,000 5-star ratings.
These sales both seem almost too good to be true!
Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping – Queen Size, Set of 2 – Cooling, Luxury Gel… List Price:$49.99 Price:$25.79 You Save:$24.20 (48%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Danjor Linens Queen Size Bed Sheets Set – 1800 Series 6 Piece Bedding Sheet & Pillowcases Sets… List Price:$49.99 Price:$23.99 You Save:$26.00 (52%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
If you’re a Prime member, there are two incredible deals on Amazon devices that you need to check out.
First, you can get a refurbished Echo Dot 3rd-Gen for just $19.99. The Dot alone retails for $50, so this deal is unbelievable.
Or, if you want to add a display into the mix, there’s a terrific deal on Amazon’s most compact Echo Show model. Pick up a renewed Echo Show 5 for just $44.99 if you hurry and grab one before they sell out. That’s $40 less than buying one new!
Certified Refurbished Echo Dot (3rd Gen) – Smart speaker with Alexa – Heather Gray Price:$19.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Certified Refurbished Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen, 2021 release) | Smart… Price:$44.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Also, one of the best-selling Phillips Hue deals from last year is back in stock after having sold out recently. Save $50 on a 4-pack of multi-color bulbs — that’s the best price of 2022.
Philips Hue White & Color Ambiance White Smart A19 Lights with Bluetooth, Hue Hub Compatible 4-… List Price:$148.75 Price:$119.99 ($30.00 / Count) You Save:$28.76 (19%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
There are so many more incredible Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales that are still going on now. As a matter of fact, Black Friday and Prime Day have basically returned to Amazon this month.
You’re definitely running out of time to save, however, so take advantage of these revived Black Friday deals at Amazon while you still can.
Some more of our favorites are below, including the newest Nest Thermostat for just $99.99. And remember, these deals could disappear at any moment.
ChomChom Pet Hair Remover – Reusable Cat and Dog Hair Remover for Furniture, Couch, Carpet, Car… Price:$28.95 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Google Nest Thermostat – Smart Thermostat for Home – Programmable Wifi Thermostat – Snow List Price:$129.99 Price:$91.97 You Save:$38.02 (29%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Additionally, here are some more incredible sales you really need to see. These Amazon blowouts are definitely some of the best deals of 2022!
