Apple iPhone 14 facing this big issue ahead of launch? Here is all you need to know – Zee Business

Apple iPhone 14 launch: Ahead of the launch of most-awaited latest iPhones — iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max on September 13 this year, a new report has claimed that Apple is facing quality control issues with the rear iPhone 14 camera lens, causing some lenses to crack due to a coating,

“Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said today on Twitter. The issue has resulted in Apple reallocating iPhone 14 camera orders to a different supplier, helping mitigate the impact on device shipments later this fall. Kuo said the impact on iPhone 14 shipments will be minimal thanks to a new supplier stepping in and hopefully addressing the issue,” the MacRumors reported.

Apple iPhone 14 series launch date (expected)

According to the report, iPhone 14 shipments are expected to be higher than the iPhone 13 with Samsung reportedly preparing 80 million iPhone 14 display shipments for the third quarter of this year. Mass production of the iPhone 14 series, which will include the 6.1-inch iPhone 14, 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max, is set to begin in August ahead of a launch in September 13.

Apple iPhone 14 series specifications (expected)

The iPhone 14 is expected to be a noteworthy upgrade on the higher-end models, which rumors suggest will feature a new pill-shaped cutout and hole to replace the notch, a 48MP rear camera, faster RAM, and an always-on display. Only the higher-end ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max models are expected to be powered by the new “A16” chip. Known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo back in March said that the standard ‌iPhone 14‌ models will retain the A15 chip.

Another report from MacRumors mentioned that some iPhone 14 components such as display panels are facing supply chain issues, but the analyst believes the issues will have a limited impact on upcoming mass production of iPhone 14 models.

Apple iPhone 14 series expected price

“The rising component costs and Apple’s determination to differentiate Pro and non-Pro iPhones, will see the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max increase to $1099 and $1199 respectively. Apple is also expected to replace the iPhone 13 mini with a Max version could lead to a price hike of about $300.

