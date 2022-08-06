Instagram 2022 Update: Still No App for iPad, Mosseri Says Not Enough Users – iTech Post

Ads

To enjoy our website, you’ll need to enable JavaScript in your web browser. Please click here to learn how.

Apple fans wishing to get Instagram on iPad are about to get their hopes crushed. Adam Mosseri, the Head of Instagram, just tweeted that there is “not a big enough group” of iPad users to make the Instagram app a priority.

Instagram is one of the biggest photo and video-sharing social networks on the internet. Since it is connected to Facebook, the app enjoys millions of daily users.

There are a few ways someone can access Instagram, but the best option to maximize its utility is to download the native app. Instagram is available for web browsers, Android and iOS. Unfortunately, developers have yet to create a unique app that would match the iPad interface.

Currently, if iPad users try to download the Instagram app, they would have to make do with a tiny screen. Obviously designed for the smartphone, the app renders the rest of the screen empty and colored black or white depending on the smartphone’s display mode.

Apple users have waited for years now with no progress on the Instagram app for iPad. Unfortunately, they would still have to wait longer.

Marques Brownlee tweeted a shoutout on Sunday, Feb 17, saying, “The year is 2022 and there’s still no proper Instagram app for iPad.” To the surprise of many, Mosseri himself tweeted a reply, “Yup, we get this one a lot.”

Yup, we get this one a lot. It's still just not a big enough group of people to be a priority. Hoping to get to it at some point, but right now we're very heads down on other things. — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) February 27, 2022

Yup, we get this one a lot. It's still just not a big enough group of people to be a priority. Hoping to get to it at some point, but right now we're very heads down on other things.

Mosseri acknowledged there are iPad users anticipating an Instagram app for the platform. But he emphasized, “It’s still just not a big enough group of people to be a priority.” Mosseri said the Instagram team was interested in the idea, but they are “heads down on other things.”

Brownlee pressed the issue with a follow-up tweet that the Instagram fanbase might get bigger if “an excellent app actually does exist.” Mosseri agreed, but he said other issues might also come out.

Oh it does, for sure, but:

1/ each surface adds overhead; we support iOS, Android, www, and IG Lite, and Android is the largest

2/ TikTok and YouTube are behemoths, people share more in messages than they do to Stories or Feed, so we need to adapt

3/ we are leaner than you think — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) February 27, 2022

Oh it does, for sure, but:

1/ each surface adds overhead; we support iOS, Android, www, and IG Lite, and Android is the largest

2/ TikTok and YouTube are behemoths, people share more in messages than they do to Stories or Feed, so we need to adapt

3/ we are leaner than you think

Read Also: Truth Social App on Android Is a Fake! Here’s Where You Can Download Donald Trump’s True Social Media App

9to5Mac observed that most of Mosseri’s answers seem contradictory. This is because he claims that there are not enough users for the app but acknowledged that many have requested for Instagram to make one.

For reference, Apple shipped out more than 51 million iPads in 2021. It is highly likely that a bulk of those iPad users own an Instagram account. That leaves about 51 million users that could have benefited from an Instagram app.

Nonetheless, Mosseri seems determined about his answer. So there might be no changes to look forward to in the coming months.

For now, iPad users are recommended to run Instagram via workaround methods.

YouTuber Howinfinity suggested a few workarounds for the issue. First, iPad users can click on the expand icon on the bottom of the screen to zoom in on Instagram. Be warned that this method blurs the photos.

A second method is to log in on Instagram via Safari. This will present a better interface for Instagram.

Related Article: Truth Social App: Why Are You on Waitlist? When Will Donald Trump’s Social Media Be Fully Operational?

© 2022 iTech Post All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Get the Most Popular iTechPost Stories in a Weekly Newsletter

Ads

source