How to Watch All Seasons of One Piece on Netflix in 2022 – StreamingRant

One Piece is a fantastic anime series with an amazing and talented cast. Pirates, action, comedy, superb voice acting and design, and excellent narrative make up the perfect formula. It’s no surprise that the series has a total of 930 episodes (and counting!). Lucky for you, new and more seasons of One Piece landed on Netflix on 1st March 2022.

But how can you watch One Piece on Netflix?

The live-action anime ‘One Piece’ is booked as a Netflix original series and will be available exclusively on the platform upon its release. For now, One Piece is available on Netflix in a few countries only. Japan is only the country having all the episodes of One Piece on the Netflix.

Our guide will help you with how you can use a premium VPN to watch all the episodes of One Piece on Japanese Netflix.

Follow these quick steps to watch One Piece on Netflix:

One Piece is not available in many Netflix regional libraries. If you try to find One Piece on Netflix where it is not available then you will receive the following screen:

If you search for One Piece in a country where it is not available, search results on Netflix will not bring up the anime.

So, which country has One Piece on Netflix? All seasons of One Piece are available on Japanese Netflix.

You will need a VPN to stream Netflix Japan and gain access to all the episodes of One Piece on Netflix as it was a massive project tomorrow studios. A VPN will mask your DNS and IP address, which will hide your original location, and it will appear as if you are in Japan.

Using a VPN is just like wearing a cloak of invisibility; you can dwell anywhere without any restrictions or fear of being caught. So, this will let you watch the story of a young boy named monkey, straw hat crew and who will be the next pirate king.

The three listed best VPNs will let you watch One Piece on Netflix:

After testing 20+ VPNs, we recommend ExpressVPN to watch tomorrow studios One Piece episodes online as it not only unblocks Netflix Japan but also proved to be the fastest in terms of speed so that you can watch straw hat pirates.

ExpressVPN gave us access to the Japanese Netflix library where we could stream One Piece.

In the speed tests we conducted, it managed to offer a download speed of 87.18 Mbps and upload speed of 52.13 Mbps on a 100 Mbps connection.



You can expect ultra-fast speeds on ExpressVPN’s Japan servers.

It offers thousands of servers in 94+ countries that are very reliable and fast for streaming and will allow you to watch Netflix content in HD and ultra 4k HD. It also offers servers in Tokyo and Yokohama.

ExpressVPN comes with great security and privacy features which include 256-bit encryption, no-log policy, Smart DNS, and IPV6 and it also offers five simultaneous devices at once. It will cost you CA$ 8.59/mo (US$ 6.67/mo) – Save 49% and get 3 extra months FREE with 12-month plan.

It gives you a 3-month extra subscription with the 12-month subscription plan with a 30-day money-back guarantee. This premium VPN can also be used to watch platforms like SonyLIV in Canada and Rai TV in Canada.

Surfshark is an optimal choice for streaming ten episodes One Piece US on Netflix because it is a budget-friendly VPN, it provides instant connectivity for live action adaptation of One Piece. It’s offering 2-years package for CA$ 2.96/mo (US$ 2.30/mo) – 82% Off on 2 Years Plan. Moreover, you can share your account with anyone as Surfshark offers unlimited logins. The VPN is making steady progress to be the best VPN.

With Surfshark, you can access Netflix Japan and stream One Piece.

It manages to offer a super-fast downloading speed of 88.14 Mbps and an upload speed of 83.72 Mbps on a 100 Mbps connection.



Surfshark offers great speeds on its servers for streaming.

Surfshark has 3200+ servers in more than 65+ countries and 25+ servers in Japan – Tokyo. This VPN is affordable and not only that but it can also be used to unblock streaming services like CBC in Canada and BBC iPlayer in Canada.

NordVPN has the largest server network with about 5543+ servers in 94+ countries for watching One Piece season 5 Netflix. Among these, there are more than 80 servers located in Japan.

It has high-speed servers optimal for streaming and safety features like a Kill switch, which protects your identity if the connection breaks down. NordVPN offers 6 multi-logins so that you can share your account with your friends and family and enjoy secure streaming.

With NordVPN, we could unblock Japanese Netflix and stream One Piece.

It manages to offer a super-fast downloading speed of 85.48 Mbps and an upload speed of 48.42 Mbps on a 100 Mbps connection.



NordVPN offers fast speed on its servers for buffer-less streaming.

It only charges a reasonable price of CA$ 4.5/mo (US$ 3.49/mo) – Save 60% on 2 Years Deal on its 2-year plan. It allows 6 simultaneous connections and 24/7 live chat support is available. This VPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

The VPN will let you watch all the episodes one piece so that you can have numerous discussions involving people.

This VPN has the largest server VPN that also helps you to watch other streaming services like Optus Sport in Canada and Channel 4 in Canada.

Yes, a free VPN can be used to access One Piece but using it is risky because of so many reasons. Most of the free VPNs cannot bypass the strong geo-restriction of Netflix.

Free VPNs are not secured as compared to paid VPNs. They usually sell your private data to third parties and maintain logs and leak IPs.Thus, always use a premium VPN to watch all the episodes of One Piece on Netflix.

One Piece is geo-blocked because this is how Netflix distributes content across the country. Because different regions have different requirements, the studios apply copyright on a country-by-country basis.

Because One Piece is a Japanese manga series, its demand in Japan is expected to be higher than elsewhere in the world. Studios are well aware of this, and often charge Netflix more to show a given title in other countries.

The One Piece films are only available on Netflix in Japan. Anyone can, however, watch it if they use a VPN.

14 One Piece movies have been released so far, of which 13 movies are available on Japanese Netflix.

The 11th One Piece Movie 3D: Mugiwara cheisu/Straw Hat Chase is not available in any countries on Netflix.

The release date of first season was 17 July 2019.



I hope you now know how to watch One Piece on Netflix, even though you can unblock Japanese Netflix with a variety of VPNs. I would recommend ExpressVPN for safe and smooth Netflix Japan streaming.



