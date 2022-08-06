GCHS schedules iPad checkouts for 2022-23 school year – Garden City Telegram – The Garden City Telegram

Ads

Garden City High School will hold a number of checkout sessions to issue iPads to students returning for the 2022-23 school year. The checkout will be held outside of the GCHS iPad Support Room, 2720 BuffaloWay Blvd. Freshmen and new students will be able to pick up their iPads during the first week of school. Student ID pictures will be taken for all students duringthe week. Students must be enrolled and have paid the current school year fees before they can receive their iPad. There is a $30 iPad fee due upon receiving iPad unless already paid during enrollment.The iPad fee will be waived for students who bring verification of free lunch status. The checkout process may take up to ten minutes.

