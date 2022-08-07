LeBest X14 Pro Max: Apple iPhone 14 Pro and Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra copy launches – Notebookcheck.net

LeBest has presented the X14 Pro Max in China, where it is available in three colours. Undoubtedly, the X14 Pro Max borrows heavily from the iPhone 13 Pro Max and upcoming iPhone 14 Pro Max. LeBest has even copied the iPhone 13 Pro Max’s launch wallpaper, as well as aping Apple’s naming scheme.
Additionally, LeBest has equipped the X14 Pro Max with a rear-facing display, a feature pioneered by Xiaomi with the Mi 11 Ultra. Incidentally, the Mi 11 Ultra is Xiaomi’s only smartphone with this feature, with the Xiaomi 12S Ultra relying on a huge camera housing instead.
Unsurprisingly, the X14 Pro Max relies on entry-level hardware, such as its UNISOC Tiger T610 chipset. For reference, the UNISOC Tiger T610 features two ARM Cortex-A75 CPU cores, six Cortex-A55 CPU cores and a Mali-G52 MP2 GPU. As it stands, we have reviewed the UNISOC Tiger T610 in the Nokia T20 and Realme C25Y.
Moreover, LeBest equips the X14 Pro Max with a 16 MP primary camera, dual 2 MP rear-facing sensors and an 8 MP front-facing camera. Also, the device has a 6.53-inch display that operates at 2,340 x 1,080 pixels and 60 Hz. Surprisingly, LeBest pre-installs Huawei Mobile Services (HMS), Huawei’s answer to Google Mobile Services (GMS), following US sanctions. Currently, the LeBest X14 Pro Max costs CNY 1,399 (~US$207) with 256 GB of storage.
