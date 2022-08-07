Amazon Great Freedom sale: Smart TVs from Sony, OnePlus, Samsung, Xiaomi and others at up to Rs 23,000 discoun – Gadgets Now

Ads

Gadgets Now Bureau05 Aug, 2022, 10:24AM IST

The Sony Bravia 43-inch TV comes with a 4K UHD LED Panel and Android TV operating system out of the box. The TV also includes the company’s X1 processor along with 4K X-Reality Pro and Motionflow XR100 technology.

Redmi 32-inch Smart LED TV comes with HD ready display and it runs Android TV 11 operating system. The TV comes with 20W speakers with Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual X support.

The 32-inch TV from LG comes with an HD Ready display and offers 10W speakers with DTS Virtual X support. The TV runs Web OS operating system and is compatible with all the popular OTT services.

The smart TV from Samsung comes with 3 HDMI ports and a bezel-less design. The smart TV comes with an Auto Game mode and 20W speaker output.

Ads



The Mi smart TV comes with a 4K UHD display and supports 60Hz refresh rate. The smart TV comes with 30W speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

The smart TV from LG comes with a 4K display and it offers 20W speaker output. The smart TV runs WebOS and comes with built-in support for Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

The AmazonBasics smart TV comes with a 4K Ultra HD display and offers 2 HDMI ports. The smart TV offers special features like built-in Alexa and Alexa voice controls.

The Redmi smart TV sports a 4K display with 3840×2160 pixel resolution with 60Hz refresh rate. The smart TV offers 3 HDMI ports and 30W speaker output. The smart TV runs Android TV 10 operating system and features built-in Chromecast support.

The OnePlus smart TV sports a bezel-less design and comes with dual band WiFi support.

The smart TV offers 24W speaker output and runs Android TV operating system.

The Acer smart TV sports a 4K display with 3840×2160 pixel resolution. It runs Android TV 11 operating system and is powered by a quad-core processor.

The smart TV features a FHD LED display with 60Hz refresh rate support. It comes with 2 HDMI and 2 USB ports. The TV is equipped with 20W speakers and runs Android TV OS.

The 4K smart TV comes with 3 HDMI ports and runs Android operating system. The smart TV come with 24W speaker output with Dolby Audio.

source