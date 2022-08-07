After Corvette Failure, Automakers Tread Carefully Into NFTs – Bloomberg

Bloomberg Best features the best stories of the day from Bloomberg Radio, Bloomberg Television, and 120 countries around the world.
Manager and music executive Ibrahim Hamad takes us on his long journey from meeting a then-unknown rapper named J.Cole in college to becoming his manager to helping him build a label, a festival and a media company as partners.
PredictIt Betting on US Elections Nixed by American Regulators
Fed’s Bowman Backs More Large Rate Hikes Until Inflation Eases
Google Sued for Nixing Free Workspace Software to Early Adopters
Social Media Buzz: Taiwan, Indiana Abortion Ban, Kim and Pete
Cyber Attack Disrupts NHS 111 Emergency Line in UK: Telegraph
Biden Tests Negative for Covid, Will Isolate Pending Second Test
Drug-Price Bill Pruned in Senate in Partial Industry Win
How a Tiny Hong Kong Firm Grew Bigger Than Goldman, Then Began to Plunge
SoftBank’s Next Pain Point Is Recognizing Private Asset Meltdown
Savile Row Fights to Stay Relevant as Suits Fall Out of Fashion
Michigan Cuts Ties With Embattled Hockey Coach Mel Pearson
Putin’s Ukraine War Has Three Lessons for Global Food Supplies
How the Afghan War Was Lost, in Five Easy Steps
Be Careful What You Wish For in a Post-Inflation World
Amazon’s Roomba Deal Is Really About Mapping Your Home
Crypto Companies Are Spending $2.4 Billion on Sports Sponsorships
IVF Patients Are Trapped in Limbo and Bracing for the Next Post-Roe Fight
Eli Lilly Says Indiana Abortion Law Forces Hiring Out-of-State
Ex-Cisco Worker Claiming Caste Discrimination Avoids Arbitration
VC Billionaire Marc Andreessen and Ultra-Wealthy Neighbors Thwart Housing in California Town
EV Tax-Credit Limits Cleared to Stay in Democrats’ Package
An English Soccer Club Is Adding Global Warming Data to Its Uniforms
The Mission to Rescue Beirut’s Cultural Heritage From Rubble
The Cities Encouraging Healing With ‘Trauma-Informed Placemaking’
Across Europe, Gas-Strapped Cities Prepare to Power Down
Crypto Miner Pushback Suggests Ethereum Offshoots Are Coming
Bankrupt Crypto Broker Voyager Plans to Resume Cash Withdrawals
Lambo Dealers Are Keeping Warm Despite Crypto Winter
Mercedes hit all the right notes jumping into the crypto pool. At Bentley and Lotus, the waters are largely untested. And what’s up with Porsche?
In January, Lamborghini announced Space Time Memory, its first NFT project. The series of five photographs of a Lamborghini Ultimae launching celebrated “human space exploration,” the company said.
Source: Lamborghini
Hannah Elliott
In June, Chevrolet was hoping to cash in on the cryptocurrency bonanza that saw a non-fungible token made with Steve Aoki and packaged with the last Lamborghini Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae Coupé ever made sell for $1.6 million. So it offered a car-themed NFT of its own.
Chevy paired a digital image of a Corvette Z06 in a Blade Runner-style cityscape, with a real-life 2023 ’Vette custom-painted to match the artwork. The Detroit automaker’s acid-green duo failed to receive a single bid—even after the sale was extended by a day. Trevor Thompkins, a spokesperson for Corvette, characterizes the endeavor as “very educational.”
After Corvette Failure, Automakers Tread Carefully Into NFTs – Bloomberg
