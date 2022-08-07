Nothing Phone (1) could be followed by two new true wireless earbuds – TrustedReviews

Ads

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Nothing will follow up its much-trumpeted Nothing Phone (1) smartphone with not one but two sets of true wireless earbuds, according to a new rumour.

Nothing already has a set of true wireless earbuds under its belt, of course. The company’s first every product, well before the Nothing Phone (1), was the Nothing Ear (1). And very good it was too.

According to tipster Mukul Sharma (via Gizmochina), aka @stufflistings, Nothing is working on two follow-ups to the Nothing Ear (1). Both are said to be currently “undergoing internal testing” in a number of European and Asia regions.

[Exclusive] Nothing is working on not one, but two wireless earphones. Both models have started undergoing internal testing in various European and Asian regions.

While one could be the Nothing Ear (1) Stick which I leaked earlier, the other could be the Ear (2).#Nothing

One of these new Nothing true wireless earbuds is a straight sequel to the Ear (1), which will presumably be called the Nothing Ear (2).

The other is said to be the Nothing Ear (1) Stick, which is apparently a revised version of the original Ear (1). Previous leaks from Sharma have suggested that the Stick will come in a long, clear case – hence the name.

Another suggestion is that the Stick will lack removable silicone earbuds, with a reworked semi in-ear design and no ANC, which should lead to a lower cost.

In our 4.5-star review for the Nothing Ear (1), we labelled them “A good set of true wireless headphones, which deliver a strong overall performance and a distinctive design on a relatively modest budget.”

The Ear (1) also debuted the London brand’s signature transparent design, which of course would be carried through in fairly spectacular fashion into the Nothing Phone (1).

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Products tested and reviewed since 2003

source