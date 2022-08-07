New Reports Suggest Where Dogecoin Could Head In 2022, End Of Decade – Benzinga

Ads

The meme coin Dogecoin DOGE/USD is expected to appreciate considerably this year — and even more further into the future — according to research conducted by United Kingdom financial analysis service Finder.

What Happened: According to research shared with Benzinga by Finder, Dogecoin is expected to reach $0.163 by the end of this year. The firm's panel of fintech and crypto experts expect the coin also hit $0.541 in 2030 — roughly 400% higher than its price at the beginning of this year.

See Also: HOW HIGH CAN DOGECOIN (DOGE) GO?

Optimistic Dogecoin Predictions: Finder’s founder Fred Schebesta expects Dogecoin to be worth 25 cents by the end of 2022, and said that "it shouldn't be underestimated in the world of cryptocurrency where breaking traditional methods for identifying value is a cherished past-time. Investors can likely sit tight knowing that while there will be more, and others will come and go, DOGE will forever be the original."

Technologist and futurist from Thomson Reuters Joseph Raczynski concurs and expects Dogecoin to benefit from its first-mover advantage and hit 50 cents by the end of this year and reach $1 before the end of 2025.

Still, he admits that DOGE "is only worth something because people want to believe in it."

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Visit Benzinga’s Crypto Homepage – 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month

source