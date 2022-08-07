American Finances Updates: How to get UBI Financial Aid, Stimulus Checks in Florida and California… – Marca English

Ads

All the latest financal news and benefits updates this Saturday, July 23

Hello there everybody and welcome in to our American Finances Updates live blog this Saturday, July 23, as we spend the weekend providing you with all the information you need in order to stay in the know when it comes the benefits schemes in place in the USA.

The federal government may no longer be giving out stimulus checks nationally, but there are still some states taking matters into their own hands.

Remember, as is always the case on these daily financial blogs, the most recent updates will be the ones that appear nearest the top.

People from the US are looking to earn more in this uncertain economy, and about 44% of the ones who are able to work have an extra job to have one more income opportunity, this is the highest it has been in 40 years.

The company Insuranks had an online survey where they asked 1000 adults and 440 confirmed that they spend an average of 13 to 20 hours a week on another occupation to bring almost $500 extra to their household.

An additional 28% said that they took on a secondary gig due to inflation – the highest the U.S. has experienced in 40 years – driving up costs of their every day life.

Herbert Diess, the Volkswagen CEO whose image had been tarnished in the fallout from the German automaker’s emissions-cheating scandal, is stepping down.

In a surprise announcement Friday, the Wolfsburg, Germany-based company said Diess will depart Sept. 1 “by mutual consent” with the board. No reason was given for his departure. Oliver Blume, CEO of VW brand Porsche, will succeed Diess.

Even though the mobile phones company said the settlement doesn’t contain an admission of liability, wrongdoing or responsibility by any of the defendants, it has agreed to pay $350 million to those customers who filed a class action lawsuit after their personal data was stolen from the company during a cyber attack.

The grand prize has reached $790 million after Lottery officials announced it on Friday, the next drawing is on Tuesday.

There has been 27 consecutive drawing without a winner matching all six numbers of the ticket, so that has grown the jackpot from the $20 million starting point.

Google announced it had fired Blake Lemoine, the software engineer responsible for the claims that one of the company’s unreleased Artificial Intelligence system had become sentient.

He claimed that LaMDA, a conversation technology had reached a level of consciousness after he exchanged thousands of messages with it.

Millions of taxpayers around the United States are waiting for their tax refunds. As of July 1, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) had still not processed the tax refunds of around 8.2 million people.

The average tax refund this year is $3,263, according to IRS data. The refund paperwork usually takes a few weeks, but this year it has been months and there’s still no response to taxpayers who haven’t received their money yet.

You can find all the information about it in our full article here.

If you live in Missouri, you should check if you’re eligible to claim a gas tax refund, for purchases made between October 1, 2021 and June 30, 2022.

The amount of the refund will depend on the frequency with which you put gas on your vehicle.

You can read all the details in our full article here.

Some households are eligible to receive a state approved tax credit of $250 per child, with up to three children per family, but the deadline to apply is July 31.

The Connecticut Governor’s office informed NBC Connecticut that they have around 130,000 available applications, since they have an eligibility capacity of 300,000 families.

You can see all the details in our full article here.

Even though gas prices have fallen throughout the month of July, they are still high and that makes it worth shopping around, so that you can fill up for less. With that in mind, we have a guide to the cheapest gas stations in the 10 biggest cities in the USA.

If you’re taking the time to work on your taxes this weekend, it’s worth knowing that there is an IRS online assistant that can help you with all kinds of questions, especially if you’re an employer.

If you haven’t done so already, it might be worth setting up a My Social Security account. With this, you can get a new Social Security card, receive documents that will help you when filing your taxes or change personal information in just a few seconds. Here, we have a seven-step guide to creating a My Social Security account.

There is a new scheme in Florida, titled Hope Florida – A Pathway to Prosperity. With this, the state will send out one time payments worth 450 dollars to foster and adoptive families in their care. You can read more here about this scheme for 450 dollar checks in Florida.

California is about to send out payments of up to 1,050 dollars to help residents tackle inflation. That maximum amount will go to married couples who have one child and who earn less than 150,000 dollars per year, but there are other smaller payments too. You can read more here about the new stimulus checks in California.

There is a new type of Universal Basic Income (UBI) program that could benefit many Americans. This pilot program for financial aid is worth up to 12,000 dollars and you can read more about the details of this UBI scheme here.

On these MARCA In English financial news blogs, we always bring you the latest information about the benefits programs worth knowing about in the USA, even on the weekends.

This includes stimulus checks, which are no longer being given out at the federal level but which still exist at at the state level in some cases.

That, though, will depend on where you live and on your state government’s current policies and attitudes, which will depend on a number of factors.

There are also some more general money-saving tips worth knowing about in this blog, especially at this time of super high inflation.

We focus on the high gas prices too, explaining how you can reduce your gas usage and how to save money when you visit the gas station.

While it’s true that prices are going down and have been all through July, it is still worth paying attention to our tips for reducing gas costs.

So, as is always the case, there really is a lot to discuss. Follow along with us on, then, on this Saturday’s American financial news blog to stay up to date and in the know.

