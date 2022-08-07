Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar OTT releases this week: Darlings, Kaduva, Lightyear and more – HT Tech

Ads

Copyright © HT Media Limited

All rights reserved.

August is here and it has set the mood for the month with some big names that are making their OTT debuts. The month of July saw some hit releases that became instant fan favorites as well as some flop movies which tried to revive themselves after a bad theatrical release. However, this week, we have no flop shows and just some entertainment focused coming to various streaming platforms. Alia Bhatt led and produced Darlings has hit the streaming platforms. Alongside, Pixar’s Lightyear will take Buzz Lightyear on a new adventure. Malayalam masala entertainer Kaduva, Tamil anthology series ‘Victim – Who is next?’ and Telugu-language movie Pakka Commercial are also available to stream. Let us take a look at the OTT releases this week.

Darlings marks Alia Bhatt’s first venture as Producer as she collaborates with Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment. The movie is a dark comedy murder mystery that revolves around a mother-daughter duo who are trying to find their place in the fast-moving and often brutal life of Mumbai. Apart from Bhatt, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma, Roshan Mathew and others play supporting roles in the movie.

Three years after the fourth Toy Story movie, Pixar is back with a spinoff that focuses on the space ranger Buzz Lightyear and what has been described as “the toughest mission yet”. Buzz will be accompanied by ambitious recruits Izzy, Mo, Darby, and his robot companion, Sox as he tries to stop the evil Zurg and his robot army. The animated film is sure to give you another taste of nostalgia and take you right back to your childhood.

Kaduva is your typical masala movie. The Malayalam-language entertainer is set in the 90s and revolves around a rubber planter who gets into a tussle with a high level police officer. The movie does not attempt to innovate anything but provides enough fun moments to make it an enjoyable experience. The movie stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Vivek Oberoi, Samyuktha Menon in lead roles.

This Tamil-language anthology series was developed as a thriller but after reading the scripts of the four directors involved in the project, the producers decided to name it Victim. Presenting four different direction styles with talented directors Chimbu Devan, M Rajesh, Pa Ranjith, Venkat Prabhu, the series seems to be promising.

The second masala entertainment movie on our list is this Telugu-language film, which focuses on a father-son rivalry inside the courtroom. The principled father who used to be a judge meets his son, an advocate who takes cases for money, in a case that might decide the fate of the duo. The movie features Gopichand, Raashi Khanna, Sathyaraj, Rao Ramesh, Anasuya Bharadwaj and others.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

71659698304035

source