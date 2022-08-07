Dog-themed cryptocurrency surges 3,500% after Elon Musk Christmas tweet – New York Post

Ads

It’s a crypto Christmas miracle.

A cryptocurrency named after Elon Musk’s dog multiplied in value this weekend after the world’s richest man posted a photo of his cute canine on Twitter.

Santa Floki coin — named in a Christmas-themed reference to Musk’s Shiba Inu hound, Floki —surged more than 3,000 percent following a tweet from Elon Musk. It was up an additional 500 percent over the past 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap data.

On Dec. 25, Musk posted a photo of his dog wearing a Santa costume with the caption “Floki Santa.” While Musk seems to have just been referencing the fact that his dog was wearing a costume, Santa Floki’s creators pounced on the opportunity to promote their coin.

“@elonmusk just tweeted about us and we are humbled by this recognition!” the creators declared on Twitter.

Floki Santa pic.twitter.com/y3CTq16bGi

Santa Floki subsequently surged from $0.0000000129 per coin prior to Musk’s tweet to $0.000001718 on Monday.

Like Dogecoin, Shiba Inu coin, Flokinomics and others, Santa Floki features a Shiba Inu dog as its mascot and has been propelled by social media hype.

Proponents of these coins typically follow a well-worn strategy: name a coin after a meme such as Elon Musk’s dog — then relentlessly promote the coin online to send its price soaring. The most lucrative promotion is a shoutout from the Tesla CEO himself.

Most other cryptocurrencies that have gained steam based on short term social media hype have subsequently crashed and burned.

