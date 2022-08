Why Alphabet Stock Slumped on Wednesday – The Motley Fool

Ads

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Shares of Alphabet (GOOGL -0.61%) (GOOG -0.55%) turned sharply lower on Wednesday, falling as much as 5%. As of 1:10 p.m., the stock was still down 2.1%.

The catalyst that sent the tech giant lower was its first-quarter earnings report, which held a few unhappy surprises for investors.

Alphabet generated revenue of $68 billion, up 23% year over year (up 26% in constant currency). Its operating margin of 30% was consistent with the prior-year period. The search leader delivered net income of $16.44 billion, which resulted in earnings per share (EPS) of $24.62, up just 7%.

Image source: Getty Images.

To give some context to that performance, analysts’ consensus estimates were calling for revenue of $68.1 billion and EPS of $25.74, so Alphabet’s revenue was in line with expectations, but profits were lacking. CFO Ruth Porat cited headcount as the primary driver of higher operating expenses.

Both of Alphabet’s major segments experienced slowing growth, as the Google services segment grew 30%, while the Google Cloud segment climbed 44%, bringing its run rate to more than $23 billion.

Investors seemed to focus on the tepid results of YouTube advertising, which grew 14% year over year, a far cry from the 49% growth in the prior-year quarter. At $6.87 billion, its ad revenue fell shy of expectations of $6.9 billion, dragged lower by the war in Europe, a suspension of services in Russia, and the increasing draw of TikTok.

Management announced that the board of directors had authorized an additional $70 billion share buyback, suggesting it believes the share price has fallen too low.

Investors’ “what have you done for me lately” attitude is a bit perplexing, particularly given the love affair Wall Street was having with Alphabet just three months ago. Its upcoming stock split notwithstanding, there is plenty of growth ahead for the Google parent, as digital advertising takes a growing percentage of overall ad revenue. This reaction also helps illustrate the short attention span of some investors.

Those with a longer-term mindset will no doubt focus on the broad secular trend and the massive opportunity that remains, rather than a single quarter of results, which makes Alphabet an unqualified buy.

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Danny Vena has positions in Alphabet (A shares). The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet (A shares) and Alphabet (C shares). The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 08/06/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Calculated by Time-Weighted Return since 2002. Volatility profiles based on trailing-three-year calculations of the standard deviation of service investment returns.

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool’s premium services.

Making the world smarter, happier, and richer.

Market data powered by Xignite.

Ads

source