Interview: Logan Floyd of CHICAGO at Dutch Apple Dinner Theater – Broadway World

Logan Floyd is a non-binary actor, singer, dancer, and voiceover artist. After their childhood in Northern Virginia, Logan went to university in Texas receiving a BFA in Musical Theater from Texas State University. Following graduation, Logan headed their way to New York City and soon found themselves on the road with the tour of Chicago.

In 2020, the tour was shut down due to the pandemic and Logan traveled coast to coast! They are based in New York City where they pursue a career in stage and screen acting.

BWW: The current Broadway revival of Chicago has been running since 1996. Why do you think the show has such everlasting appeal?

LF: The show is build of traditional theater gold. There are so many icons of the theater world who have touched this show in some capacity. It’s one of the greats. The show is tight and works like a machine on Broadway. The performers are top notch. But besides that, the choreography, the writing, the score, all of it is great! Being an amazing show aside, the relevance, unfortunately, hasn’t left us and our society. An audience still finds truth in this show today despite the material being written decades earlier.

BWW: Chicago is the rare musical that passes the Bechdel Test (https://bechdeltest.com/). Do you think there was a deliberate choice to make it a strong feminist show or is it just the result of good storytelling?

LF: Wow, I didn’t know the show passed the test actually! That’s good! I think that this show was built on strong women pioneers of theater. They helped put this show on its feet and bring it to life. It was Bebe Neuwirth, an idol of mine, who gave it another life after Gwen Verdon and Chita Rivera, right along side the brilliant Ann Reinking. So I think it’s both, you can’t NOT write a strong show if you have these kind of women. Great storytelling and genius artists.

BWW: How does Chicago the stage musical differ from Chicago the motion picture? Any advice or recommendations for prospective audience members who have only seen the latter?

LF: I love when someone has seen the motion picture and asks me about the musical! It’s a totally different medium. I love the movie and absolutely re-watch it often. But the theater is a totally different experience. The base story of the motion picture and the musical are the same and it’s essentially about the same things. But the theater is an entire experience and you get to be in the presence of those artists on stage and you get to see the legendary material be passed through them.

BWW: What would Roxie and Velma think of our 21st Century world of Tik-Tok, Twitter, and 24 hour news networks?

LF: Oh, wow. I think it would be a nightmare. I feel completely overwhelmed by both of those apps, but hey, maybe Velma would have a knack for it! Roxie might love the likes too and I’m sure Velma wouldn’t mind going viral.

