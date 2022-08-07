Elon Musk's Shirtless Photo While Enjoying Vacation On A Yacht In Greece Goes Viral. He Reacts – NDTV

Ads

Elon Musk enjoying is vacation in Mykonos, Greece.

Elon Musk is involved in a legal battle with Twitter after backing out of the $44 billion takeover of the social media platform. But that isn’t stopping him from enjoying a luxury vacation in Greece with his friends. The billionaire also took off his shirt while soaking up the sun on a yacht in Mykonos. Several photos have surfaced on social media which show the Tesla founder splashing around in warm water while sipping drinks. Mr Musk was with a small group that included fashion designer Sarah Staudinger and her husband Ari Emanuel, according to Page Six.

The outlet further said that the friends were enjoying their vacation onboard the yacht which is available for charter for almost $20,000 a week. It can accommodate six guests in its three cabins and a professional crew is available to serve them.

In the photos, Mr Musk is seen in black swimming trunks. The yacht he was on is named ‘Zeus’. All the friends are seen smiling while jumping off the back of the boat into the ocean.

My day is now ruined after a shirtless Elon Musk just popped up on the timeline from some yacht in Mykonos so now you have to see it too

elon musk is wearing his human skin today

The billionaire was sporting aviator sunglasses while looking around on the boat after the swim, more photos from his vacation show.

One of the Twitter users, who posted the photo, said he liked them and added he will put his money “behind this man”. Mr Musk reacted to it, replying, “Haha damn, maybe I should take off my shirt more often … free the nip!! (already back in the factory btw).”

Haha damn, maybe I should take off my shirt more often … free the nip!!

(already back in the factory btw)

Twitter Inc on Monday accused Mr Musk of trying to “slow walk” the company’s lawsuit to hold him to his $44 billion takeover and urged a September trial to ensure deal financing remains in place, according to a court filing.

Twitter has sued Mr Musk and asked a Delaware judge to order him to complete the merger at the agreed price of $54.20 per share.

The company said if the billionaire is ordered to close the deal it could still take months of additional litigation to close the debt financing, which expires in April. For that reason, Twitter asked the judge to reject Mr Musk’s proposal to hold the trial in February.

Mr Musk, who is the world’s richest person, accused San Francisco-based Twitter of rushing the trial to obscure the truth about spam accounts and to “railroad” him into buying the company.

