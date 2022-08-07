The Great Indian Murder trailer: Pratik Gandhi and Richa Chadha have an intriguing, messy case to solve. Watch video – The Indian Express

Ads

The first full trailer of Disney Plus Hotstar series The Great Indian Murder is out, and by the looks of it, the show promises an intriguing mystery with talented actors like Pratik Gandhi and Richa Chadha leading the cast.

The video sees Richa and Pratik playing investigating officers who have been tasked to solve the murder of a politician’s (played by Ashutosh Rana) son, Vicky Rai. The best part about the promo is that it doesn’t give the plot away, apart from letting you know that the person who died was not necessarily a good individual.

Actor Richa Chadha, who plays DCP Sudha Bhardwaj in the series, said in a statement, “Thrillers have always been an exciting genre for me – it challenges you greatly and stretches your capabilities as an actor. When I read the script for The Great Indian Murder, I knew instantly that it was a project I wanted to be a part of. There’s an intriguing story to tell here, and Tigmanshu Dhulia is a brilliant director who was there for me and for the rest of the cast to guide and direct. Each character in this series has an intense motive and justification for their actions – it is somewhat relatable, yet nerve-wracking. It is an exemplary example of a thriller series writing which only Tigmanshu Dhulia could have pulled off! Can’t wait to see the audience’s reaction to it.”

Meanwhile, Pratik Gandhi, who will be seen portraying the role of a CBI officer, said about the show, “I wanted to be very thoughtful about my next digital outing and The Great Indian Murder and Disney+ Hostar seemed like the perfect choice. My character Suraj Yadav was a whole new challenge for me. He is someone who represents the law but never shies away from breaking it or mending it to ease his way. This grey layer and his easy transition between the dark and light sides make him special and very human.”

Helmed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, The Great Indian Murder is based on the novel Six Suspects by writer Vikas Swarup whose book Q&A was adapted into the Oscar-winning Slumdog Millionaire. The series has been bankrolled by Ajay Devgn and Reel Life Entertainment.

Apart from Richa Chadha and Pratik Gandhi, the cast also features Raghubir Yadav, Shashank Arora, Sharib Hashmi and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles.

The Great Indian Murder will start streaming from February 4 on Disney Plus Hotstar.

