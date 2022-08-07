Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Defense World

Ads

Posted by admin on Jul 28th, 2022

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,397 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.5% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $48,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $14,477,662,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $1,680,864,000. Fundsmith LLP purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $1,214,138,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,640,190,000 after buying an additional 283,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,599,789,000 after buying an additional 157,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,039 shares of company stock valued at $12,649,005 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $113.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $101.88 and a one year high of $151.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.08.

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).





Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily – Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts’ ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com’s FREE daily email newsletter.

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Atria Investments LLC Takes $1.03 Million Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

source