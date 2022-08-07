Fact Check: Is SteveWillDoIt's channel deleted from YouTube? – Sportskeeda

Ads

NELK Boys member Stephan Deleonardi or SteveWillDoIt‘s YouTube channel has been banned and deleted from the platform. To announce the news to his fans, the prankster posted a screenshot of the notification he received from the website.

The notice claimed that Deleonardi had “severely or repeatedly violated” community guidelines on the platform.

While the letter did not clarify which of SteveWillDoIt’s content got him banned, the YouTuber is known for his exaggerated personality and reactions in his videos.

The creator posted the recent ban on his Instagram profile on August 1, 2022. Additionally, the Instagram bio link to his YouTube account now redirects to a page with a message saying:

However, this doesn’t seem to be the first time SteveWillDoIt’s account has been removed from the video sharing platform. The creator tagged YouTube in a June 2022 Tweet, where he asked them the reason behind his account being banned from the website.

During the last ban, he clarified that his account didn’t “break any guidelines” and asked the authorities to look into it. YouTube had replied to him by saying that he could resolve the issue and get his channel back if it was deleted “by mistake.”

This time around too, the artist can get his account back, as the latest message from YouTube also stated that, while they removed the account to make the platform a “safe place” for all its users, SteveWillDoIt can appeal to get his account back. The letter said:

As the letter did not give more information about the ban, fans will have to wait for Deleonardi to post further details about the incident.

The creator is part of a famous group of pranksters called the NELK Boys, a Canadian YouTube channel that creates videos of challenges, vlogs, pranks, and more.

The group had their account completely demonetized for throwing college parties amidst the pandemic, causing fans to break the COVID-19 protocols. However, according to the group’s leader, Kyle Forgeard, their revenue from YouTube was already insignificant and didn’t bother them much. He told The New York Times:

He added:

Most of the group’s income comes from merchandise sales, advertising, and paid collaborations. Their merch line is said to make around an estimated $70 million a year. They also released their NFT collection called Full Send in January 2022. The collection has been speculated to make around $23 million for the group.

