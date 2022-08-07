Vergecast: Asus' ROG Flow Z13, Samsung's Freestyle Projector, and Apple's iPhone subscription service plan – The Verge

Ads

Every Friday, The Verge publishes our flagship podcast, The Vergecast, where Verge editor-in-chief Nilay Patel discusses the week in tech news with the reporters and editors covering the biggest stories.

On today’s episode of The Vergecast, Nilay is joined by managing editor Alex Cranz and deputy editor Dan Seifert to discuss a whole lot of hardware and software news from this week.

Here are some of the headlines highlighted on the show:

There’s a whole lot more in this week’s episode of The Vergecast, so listen here or in your preferred podcast player for the full discussion.

