Should You Buy the M2 MacBook Air or M1 Version? – Fstoppers

Ads

The original M1 MacBook Air was a highly popular model that offered remarkable performance and battery life in the iconic Air chassis. The new M2 model brings with it a new chip, but it also comes with a wide variety of new options and upgrades. So, which is right for you? This excellent video comparison will help you choose.

Coming to you from Mac Rumors, this great video comparison will help you choose between the M1 MacBook Air and M2 MacBook Air. Of course, the headline upgrade in the new MacBook Air model is the M2 chip, but beyond that, the new model comes with a larger screen with increased brightness, faster memory bandwidth, increased RAM capacity, higher webcam resolution, larger battery with fast-charging, more advanced speakers, and more color options, all in a new design that moves away from the iconic wedge to a flat chassis. No doubt, the M2 MacBook Air is an impressive upgrade, but if you do not need all the upgrades, the M1 version remains an impressively capable machine, so much so that Apple still lists it alongside the new option. And of course, you will pay less for the M1 version. Check out the video above for the full rundown.

Alex Cooke is a Cleveland-based portrait, events, and landscape photographer. He holds an M.S. in Applied Mathematics and a doctorate in Music Composition. He is also an avid equestrian.

My understanding is that Adobe had to remove the Shake Reduction filter from the latest version of Photoshop because the M2 platform wouldn’t support it. That and Content Aware were the most helpful functions in Photoshop. You can get it back if you go back to an older version of Photoshop through Creative Cloud. You can still update Rawn with no issues. Just never update Photoshop or you will lose the filter. I tried copying the plugin filter to the latest version, but Adobe has disabled this.

I’m sure both are fine. I’d prefer to spend that kind of money on a new lens.

source