Microsoft is bringing one of the new Windows 11 features to Windows 10 – WindowsLatest

Microsoft is bringing Windows 11’s new printing capabilities to Windows 10 as it remains fully committed to the old operating system. Microsoft has previously stated that a “scoped set of features” will be delivered to Windows 10 over the coming months/years. The new printing capability is the latest example of this new approach.

Microsoft is planning to bring similar features to Windows 10 from Windows 11 to make migration easier. By adding a couple of new features to Windows 10, Microsoft says it’s delivering on its promise that the “experience of managing capabilities for Windows 11 and Windows 10” will remain consistent until 2025.

The new printing experience for Windows 10 introduces the ability to add a PIN to a print job. When a PIN is added to a print job, the job is not printed until you enter the same code on the printer. This is one of the new ways to avoid duplicate connections/incorrect printouts.



PIN integration could reduce paper and toner waste, according to Microsoft. At the same time, it will also provide some privacy and increased security to users, especially in an environment with more than one printer.

For enterprise customers, Microsoft is also adding support for Print Support App (PSA) platform to Windows 10. This allows companies to add features and print workflows to the print experience without installing any new driver.

Windows 11’s new printing feature is heading to Windows 10 with Build 19044.1806 (KB5014666) which is available in the Release Preview Channel.

The same update also added a new consumer-friendly feature that lets you receive important notifications when Windows 10’s Do not disturb mode (Focus assist) is on. This is also one of the new features of Windows 11.

Microsoft is planning to launch Windows 10 version 22H2 with a number of minor new features and improvements mostly aimed at enterprise customers. Version 22H2 shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone closely following Microsoft’s development. The company has previously confirmed that it plans to support Windows 10 until October 2025.

As mentioned at the outset, Microsoft officials recently confirmed that Windows 10 version 22H2 will be released with a scoped set of features. No specifics have been provided and we don’t know what’s heading to the operating system this year. However, it goes without saying that users shouldn’t expect much.

Windows 10 version 22H2 is already available for download in the Release Preview. If you want to try it right now, you can download the build by joining the Windows Insider Program.

