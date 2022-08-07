Disney Villains Spirit Jersey Now Available at Walt Disney World – WDW News Today

Ads

A new Disney Villains Spirit Jersey is now available at Walt Disney World, just in time for Halloween season. We found this spooky jersey in World of Disney at Disney Springs.

The jersey is black with an all-over pattern of the faces of Disney Villains.

The featured villains include Hades, The Evil Queen, Jafar, and Ursula.

“Up to no good” is in purple and blue ombre lettering across the back of the shoulders.

Will you be wearing this Spirit Jersey to Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party? Let us know in the comments!

This Spirit Jersey is also available at Disneyland Resort.

