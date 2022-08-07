Apple's (AAPL) Device Shortages Threaten Record-Setting Holiday Season – Bloomberg

“Bloomberg Opinion” columnists offer their opinions on issues in the news.
North Korea has sent hundreds of programmers abroad to make money by any means necessary. With the latest U.S. hacking charges, we take a look at the lives of this secret army, their fears and dreams.
Mark Gurman
Shoppers looking for Apple Inc. devices this holiday season are facing a chilly reality: Most everything they might want to buy will take weeks to arrive.
Orders for the company’s newest products — the iPhone 13, iPad mini, ninth-generation iPad, Apple Watch Series 7 and MacBook Pro — won’t be fulfilled until November or December. Even some older devices, including the iMac announced in April, the Mac Pro and some pricier configurations of the MacBook Air, are seeing delays.
