Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA) And Another Ethereum Competitor To See Bull Run Soon, Per Crypto Analyst – Coinpedia Fintech News

Aug 1, 2022

One of the well-known crypto strategists and traders who is anonymously known as Pentoshi, is forecasting a bullish stance on Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA) and Polygon (MATIC) price.

Pentoshi, who has a fanbase of 590,000 on Twitter is of the opinion that Solana (SOL) which is a smart contract ecosystem is just a step closer in seeing a surge of 40% from its present trading price.

He says that if Solana hits above $45, then we could see a massive pump.

Think $SOL has fresh air above here

Close above $45 and prob turbo pumps https://t.co/WKXlXYaO4G pic.twitter.com/pJS7cgTmzs

At the time of writing, Solana is trading at $42.53 with a plunge of 3.32% over the last 24hrs.

The next currency that has gained the trader’s attention is Cardano (ADA), another Ethereum competitor. Analyst feels that if ADA successfully claims the price area near $0.55 will push the currency to see a jump of 25%.

$ADA closes today up here then next resistance on table pic.twitter.com/SZlhLI7ETJ

Currently, Cardano, followed by a plunge of 2.45% is selling at %0.517.

The next in the list is Polygon (MATIC) , a Blockchain scaling solution. According to Pentoshi, if Polygon (MATIC) price climbs above $0.98 then the currency will make a move towards $1.30.

$MATIC

It's at resistance, however a clean breakout leads to the sitting peng pic.twitter.com/XcmNO4KkC5

At the time of publication, Polygon (MATIC) is valued at $0.91 with a drop of 3.15% over the next 24hrs.

The analyst concludes his analysis with Ethereum, a leading altcoin. The researcher alerts his followers that if Ethereum (ETH) fails to ignite the price run above $1,700 then we could see a price correction.

imagine if cattles are being distributed on and to in regards to $eth

we plant the seeds of doubt

like the other tweets, this would be poetic

if true of course

cattle are well fed, what if it's time to harvest that sweet sweet meat at the butcher? https://t.co/izHDVAK9jz pic.twitter.com/elfp1T24Ny

At the moment, Ethereum is trading at $1,692 after a downfall of 0.16% in the last 24hrs.

