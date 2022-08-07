The Best TV Shows And Movies Coming To HBO Max In June 2022 – /Film

Ads

The rumors are true, folks: it’s summertime! Well, maybe not technically (the much-awaited solstice is still about a month away), but it was hot enough here in NYC for this writer to have made it to Rockaway Beach over the weekend—and that’s all that matters in my own personal view of the season. And what’s better than heading home from the beach and sitting on the couch for a few refreshing hours of TV time? Luckily, HBO Max keeps their content fresh and exciting all year round, with the month of June boasting returning fan favorites alongside some enticing new options.

Before you’re inundated with a glut of titles, let’s take a little time to delve into some particularly noteworthy movies that’ll hit the streamer shortly. Kicking things off will be “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore” on May 30, sneaking in right before the official June wave. Though the next two notable films to hit the streamer are a bit dourer in theme, they’re nonetheless fascinating portraits of passion and trauma. The documentary “Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain” hits HBO Max on June 9, followed by auteur Paul Schrader’s latest success “The Card Counter” on June 10. If you’ve yet to see the latter, take this as an official recommendation.

HBO Max also has some interesting original content slated for the month to come, the first of which seems both pleasantly nostalgic and nonsensical. A CGI-animated rock opera based on the New York Times bestseller, “Naked Mole Rat Gets Dressed: The Underground Rock Experience” evokes strokes of “Kim Possible” while still keeping a wholly original premise. Predictably, it follows a naked mole-rat who decides to don clothes — making him an anomaly amongst his nude brethren. Get ready to groove with Wilbur the naked mole-rat on June 30.

Another new venture for the streamer is the forthcoming comedy series “Gordita Chronicles,” which follows a 12-year-old Dominican girl throughout her daily life in debaucherous ’80s Miami. With Eva Longoria set to direct the pilot, there’s a lot of promise for the series, but a release date hasn’t officially been announced. Similarly stoking Latino interests is the arrival of the four-part documentary series “Menudo: Young Forever,” which will tell the unfortunate story behind what is arguably the best Latin American boy band. The series will premiere on June 23.

A few other juicy arrivals await us this June, so let’s waste no time getting to it.

Though the show’s quality has somewhat declined in recent seasons, there’s still plenty to be excited about concerning the fourth season of HBO Max’s “Westworld.” Taking place in a dystopian theme park that allows wealthy visitors to torment AI-programmed automatons, it often takes dark turns. It never seemed to shine after its stellar first season, and season 3 managed to correct itself where season 2 went wrong, but it was still nowhere near perfect. Either way, plenty of folks will be tuning in to watch the continued TV adaptation of the novel by Michael Crichton, which premieres on June 26. Here’s our review of season 3 if you need a refresher.

Something truly exciting promises to be in store with Olivier Assayas’ episodic remake of his 1996 film of the same name, “Irma Vep.” Following a disillusioned American actress (played by Alicia Vikander) who travels to France to star as Irma Vep in an adaptation of the silent film “Les Vampires,” it essentially follows the same story as Assayas’ original film aside from one key difference. Much like in the remake that’s being presented to viewers on HBO Max, the actress is now starring in a TV adaptation of “Les Vampires.” If it’s to be anything like Assayas’ original, a clever satire awaits us, hitting the small screen on June 6.

Tragically prescient, everyone owes it to themselves to watch “The Janes” when it hits HBO Max on June 8. The documentary tells the story of the women who dared to take control of their own bodies before Roe v. Wade was ratified into law, creating a network of underground aids who would help women in need of an abortion. With many interviewees speaking on the record for the first time, this documentary will surely add to the contentious conversation that currently surrounds the issue of reproductive rights in the U.S.

Another adaptation of an adaptation hits HBO on June 16 with “Father of the Bride.” Though perhaps best known to viewers as the 1991 adaptation starring Steve Martin as the titular character, it was actually based on a 1950 film directed by Vincente Minnelli and starring none other than Elizabeth Taylor. In 2022, we’re treated to a Cuban-American update, with Andy Garcia now taking on the titular character. Joining him in the ranks are mother of the bride Gloria Estefan, blushing bride Adria Arjona, and groom-to-be Diego Boneta.

Finally, below is the list of absolutely everything that’ll be arriving to HBO Max in June—three cheers for the rom-com classic “13 Going on 30” returning to the streamer, just in time for summer sleepover season.

Exact Dates TBA:

The Dog House: UK, Max Original Season 3 Premiere

Endangered, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

Gordita Chronicles, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

May 30:

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, 2022 (HBO)

Available on HBO Max in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos on supported devices

June 1:

13 Going on 30, 2004

300, 2006

A Star is Born, 2018

Abduction, 2011 (HBO)

Across the Universe, 2007 (HBO)

The Adventures of Mark Twain, 1944

The Amazing Panda Adventure, 1995

Angels & Demons, 2009

The Ant Bully, 2006

Assassination Nation, 2018 (HBO)

Babylon A.D. , 2008

The Bank Job, 2008

Beach Rats, 2017 (HBO)

Bee Movie, 2007 (HBO)

Blue Bayou, 2021 (HBO)

Border, 2018 (HBO)

Colossal, 2016 (HBO)

Caro Comes Out, 2019 (HBO)

Chef, 2014 (HBO)

The Con Is On, 2018 (HBO)

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, 2000

Damsel, 2018 (HBO)

Dark Passage, 1947

Day Breakers, 2009 (HBO)

The Da Vinci Code, 2006

Domino, 2005 (HBO)

Extraction, 2020 (HBO)

The Firm, 1993

First Blood, 1982

The Grand Budapest Hotel, 2014 (HBO)

Gridiron Gang, 2006

Guess Who, 2005

Hairspray (Musical Remake), 2007

The Harvey Girls, 1946

Highlander, 1986

Horsemen, 2008

How Do You Know, 2010

How They Got Over, 2017

How to Survive a Plague, 2012

The Holiday, 2006 (HBO)

I Know What You Did Last Summer, 1997

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer, 1998

I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer, 2006

I’ll See You In My Dreams, 2015 (HBO)

The Importance of Being Earnest, 2002 (HBO)

The Incredible Burt Wonderstone, 2013

John Grisham’s the Rainmaker, 1997

Klute, 1971

The Last Movie Star, 2017 (HBO)

Life Partners, 2014 (HBO)

Macbeth, 2015 (HBO)

Major League II, 1994

Major League: Back to the Minors, 1998

The Mask, 1994

McQueen, 2018 (HBO)

My Boss’s Daughter, 2003 (HBO)

My Days of Mercy, 2017 (HBO)

My Dead Dad, 2021

The One I Love, 2014 (HBO)

Papi, 2020 (HBO)

Paris Is Burning, 1990

Rambo III, 1988 (HBO)

Rambo First Blood Part II, 1985 (HBO)

Religulous, 2008 (HBO)

Remember Me, 2010 (HBO)

Ride Along, 2014 (HBO)

Ride the High Country, 1962

Sabotage, 2014 (HBO)

Sleepers, 1996 (HBO)

Soul Surfer, 2011

Stepmom, 1998

Suite Francaise, 2014 (HBO)

The Taking of Pelham 123, 2009

Total Recall, 1990 (HBO)

Unfinished Song, 2012 (HBO)

Un padre no tan padre, 2016

W., 2008 (HBO)

Watchmen (movie), 2009

What Happens In Vegas, 2008 (HBO) (Extended Version)

The World According to Garp, 1982 (HBO)

The Vanishing of Sidney Hall, 2017 (HBO)

June 3:

On My Way with Irina Rimes, Max Original Documentary

Nudo Mixteco, 2021 (HBO)

June 6:

Doctor Who, Season 13

​​Irma Vep, Limited Drama Series Premiere (HBO)

Total Dramarama, Season S3A

June 8:

The Janes, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

June 9:

Amsterdam, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain, Max Original Documentary Premiere

Summer Camp Island, Max Original Season 6 Premiere

June 10:

The Card Counter, 2021 (HBO)

Naomi

Odo, Season 3

Victor and Valentino, Season 3B

June 15:

La Unidad, Season 2

June 16:

Father of the Bride, 2022

Available on HBO Max in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos on supported devices

June 17:

Lucas the Spider, Season 1B

Las Mejores Familias (AKA The Best Families), 2020 (HBO)

Non-Stop, 2014 (HBO)

June 19:

Tom and Jerry Cowboy Up!

June 20:

Birdgirl, Season 2

June 22:

All American: Homecoming

Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

June 23:

Little Ellen, Max Original Season3 Premiere

Menudo: Forever Young, Max Original Documentary Premiere

Wellington Paranormal, Season 3

June 24:

Bing, Season 1B

Rich & Shameless, Season 1

Tuca & Bertie, Season 2

June 26:

Westworld, Season 4 (HBO)

June 30:

Julia, 2021

PCC O Poder Segredo, Max Original Premiere

Naked Mole Rat Gets Dressed: The Underground Rock Experience, Max Original Premiere



