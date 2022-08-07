[WATCH] Bitcoin Price History Bar Chart in the Last 8 Years (November 2014 – May 2022) – bitcoinke.io

Ads

The video highlights the progress of bitcoin’s value over time covering different ups and downs from November 2014 until the recent cryptocurrency crash in May 2022.

The recent crypto crash continues to define the entire crypto space, especially for new entrants into the space.

Compared to the $60K high of bitcoin in recent history and its drop to below $30K, as of this writing, it is hard to imagine just how far bitcoin has come over the years.

With bitcoin dominance well above 40% in the overall cryptocurrency market, the above bar-chart animation shows bitcoin prices over the last 8 years.

The video highlights the progress of bitcoin’s value over time covering different ups and downs from November 2014 until the recent cryptocurrency crash in May 2022.

________________________

Would you like to see similar videos? Send us an email with the crypto of your choice that you’d like to see animated to info@bitcoinke.io

______________________________________________________________________

RECOMMENDED READING: Why the World Marks Bitcoin Pizza Day on May 22 Every Year

______________________________________________________________________

Thank you for your support by helping us create content:

BTC address: 3CW75kjLYu7WpELdaqTv722vbobUswVtxT

ERC20 Address: 0x03139524428e40E31f13909f8D994C915FB91277

SOL address: 9cC65AWFHj848kntcoyiT8av3jiRQEqyTTmBR1GvVUb

____________________________________________________________________

Follow us on Twitter for the latest posts and updates

Ads

Join and interact with our Telegram community

_____________________

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Δ document.getElementById( “ak_js_1” ).setAttribute( “value”, ( new Date() ).getTime() );

source