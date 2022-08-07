NASA’s Mars Perseverance Rover: Sometimes Things Get Complicated – SciTechDaily

By
Perseverance sizes up Betty’s Rock on Sol 477 (June 23, 2022): This interesting layered rock likely originated from an outcrop above, but its rough surface and sharp angles prevented Perseverance from collecting a core. Instead, we will bump to Skinner Ridge Rock, a nearby target that looks similar to Betty’s Rock but is likely more approachable for sampling. Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech
<span class=glossaryLink aria-describedby=tt data-cmtooltip="
” data-gt-translate-attributes='[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]’>NASA’s <span class=glossaryLink aria-describedby=tt data-cmtooltip="
” data-gt-translate-attributes='[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]’>Mars Perseverance rover has a big job to do while roving across Jezero and exploring the Delta Front, which is campaign #2 of the mission. One of the major goals of this mission (and campaign) is searching for evidence of past Martian life, and we know from researching deltas on Earth that fine-grained clay-rich rocks in these environments are some of the best at preserving ancient biomarkers. Biomarkers, or “molecular fossils,” are complex organic molecules created by life and preserved in rock for up to billions of years for particular molecular classes.
Perseverance is working toward this goal by drilling core samples that will eventually be returned to Earth where future scientists can analyze them in advanced laboratories. In these labs, they will use instruments and techniques capable of identifying and extracting organics to characterize their molecular structures in detail. These investigations can assist in determining whether any organic molecules contained in Martian delta rocks are biomarkers or abiotic (non-biological) organics. Sample return is one of the most important strategies this mission is using to probe for evidence of past life in Jezero!
Perseverance and the research and engineering teams are working together to pick the right rocks to core, using a suite of onboard instruments to understand mineralogy, elemental distributions, and detect whether organic molecules are present. This process helps triage samples and predict which ones are most likely to contain potential biomarkers. However, choosing and collecting samples is often challenging, and there is always a tradeoff between scientific interest and engineering constraints. Sometimes, fragile materials fracture, crack, or even crumble during the abrasion and coring process, and other rocks have tricky shapes and angles that make drilling difficult or impossible.
Last week, the team hoped to sample Betty’s Rock, a layered rock made up of alternating coarse-grained and fine-grained materials. It appears that Betty’s Rock came from the Rocky Top outcrop many meters above, breaking free and landing near the bottom of the delta front at some point in the past. Although this target was intriguing, the team soon found that its jagged layers and awkward shape prevented the rover from safely maneuvering its arm and placing the corer on the target to abrade and drill.
However, all is not lost! After looking around the workspace, the team spotted Skinner Ridge Rock, a low-lying rock that looks very similar to Betty’s Rock, but with a much more approachable shape for potential abrasion and coring. We plan to bump the rover over to this target, study its composition, and hopefully collect a sample. This process will take several sols (days on Mars) to complete, but we all have our fingers crossed for success. Exploring Mars can be a lot of work, but it’s called Perseverance for a reason!
Written by Denise Buckner, Student Collaborator at the <span class=glossaryLink aria-describedby=tt data-cmtooltip="
” data-gt-translate-attributes='[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]’>University of Florida.
Space
7 Things to Know About the NASA Perseverance Rover About to Land on Mars
Touchdown! NASA’s Mars Perseverance Rover Safely Lands on Red Planet – See the First Image Sent Back
NASA’s Perseverance Rover Has 5 Hidden Gems Riding Aboard to Mars
NASA’s Mars Perseverance Rover Arrives at Ancient Delta for New Science Campaign
2021 Was an Amazing Year for NASA: Mars Landing, First Flight, Artemis, More [Video]
NASA Perseverance Rover’s Self-Driving Capabilities Put to the Test in Rush to Martian Delta
NASA’s Mars Perseverance “Kodiak” Moment – Jezero Crater’s Lake Is More Complicated and Intriguing Than Thought
NASA’s Perseverance Rover Drives on Mars’ Terrain for First Time
Whoever is running the science end of Perseverance needs to quit pissing off and get some science done. If they cannot, then get someone who will. Stop milking the Mars cow NASA. You found organic matter in 1976 but buried it with the test creators career. Bunch of losers.
Mars Sample Return will be great science! But we also cannot risk our only Earth with the possibility of return of a new pathogen or invasive species of microbe from Mars. Even though NASA (and I’m sure the Chinese National Space Agency) plan to keep the samples contained, mistakes and accidents do happen. Best to test the samples for life off Earth first, perhaps the ISS or future a lunar Gateway. Bottom line is Protect Earth from Mars Sample Return!
Email address is optional. If provided, your email will not be published or shared.
document.getElementById(“ak_js_1”).setAttribute(“value”,(new Date()).getTime());
SciTechDaily: Home of the best science and technology news since 1998. Keep up with the latest scitech news via email or social media.
August 3, 2022
First 3D-Printed High-Performance Nanostructured Alloy That’s Both Ultrastrong and Ductile
Components could have aerospace, medical, energy, and automotive applications. A team of scientists have 3D printed a dual-phase, nanostructured high-entropy alloy that exceeds the strength…
Components could have aerospace, medical, energy, and automotive applications. A team of scientists have 3D printed a dual-phase, nanostructured high-entropy alloy that exceeds the strength…
August 3, 2022
Yale Scientists Warn: Common Heart Medications Linked to Greater Heart-Attack Risk During Hot Weather
August 3, 2022
Without Egg, Sperm or Womb: Synthetic Embryo Models May Enable Growing Organs for Transplantation
August 2, 2022
Webb Space Telescope Peers Into Chaos – Captures Stellar Gymnastics in the Cartwheel Galaxy
August 2, 2022
What Is the Best Way To Treat Back Pain? A New Study Provides a Helpful Medication Guide
August 2, 2022
EnVision Mission: Readying Spacecraft To Surf Venus’ Hot, Thick Atmosphere
August 2, 2022
At Last! An Effective New Treatment for Chronic Back Pain
August 2, 2022
Harvard Scientists Discover How Cold Temperatures Could Help You Lose Weight
Copyright © 1998 – 2022 SciTechDaily. All Rights Reserved.