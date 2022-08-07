Microsoft Teams App Gains Native Apple Silicon Support – MacRumors

Ads

Microsoft today announced the debut of a native Microsoft Teams app that’s been optimized for Apple silicon Macs, with the app coming after several months of development.



Microsoft Teams is a business communication platform that’s similar to Slack, offering text-based chat, video conferencing, file storage, app integration, and more. The native version of the app will bring a “significant boost in performance” for a more efficient use of device resources and an optimized Teams experience during calls and meetings.

At Microsoft, we are committed to delivering great product experiences that help our customers work easier and faster on their favorite devices. We heard from our customers who use Mac with Apple silicon that they want Teams to be optimized for their devices. We are rolling out a production grade universal binary version of Teams, which means it will run natively on the entire Mac lineup, including those with Apple silicon.

Microsoft says that all Mac users will be automatically upgraded with the most recent update to Teams, and the generally available version of the native Teams app on Apple silicon Macs will be rolled out to customers in increments over the coming months.

Get weekly top MacRumors stories in your inbox.

When will iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 be released? Here’s everything we know.

Apple on July 20 released iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6, bringing improvements to the live sports experience in the TV app and several bug fixes.

Apple Watch SE or Apple Watch 7 – which one to get?

New iPhones are out. Which one should you buy?

Apple is already working on the next-generation versions of iOS 16 and iPadOS 16.

All we know about the next mainstream iPhone models.

Apple’s next high-end iPhone lineup.

The next Apple Watch.



MacRumors attracts a broad audience of both consumers and professionals interested in the latest technologies and products. We also boast an active community focused on purchasing decisions and technical aspects of the iPhone, iPod, iPad, and Mac platforms.

source