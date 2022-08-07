Marvel TV Series Schedule: Disney Plus Release Dates, Casting News – TVLine

Ads

With Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige unveiling the full lineup for Phase 5­ — as well as his plans for Phase 6 — during this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, it’s safe to say that the MCU is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

On the TV front, there’s a lot of content headed your way in the imminent future. To help keep track of the comic giant’s upcoming TV slate on Disney+, we’ve rounded up the latest information including premiere dates, casting news and filming updates. This list focuses on Marvel’s live-action offerings, so animated projects such as I Am Groot, Spider-Man: Freshman Year, X-Men ’97 and Marvel Zombies have been left off.



See below for intel on shows like the Hawkeye spinoff Echo and the crossover event series Secret Invasion.

Cobie Smulders, who will reprise her role as former Deputy Director of S.H.I.E.L.D. Maria Hill in Secret Invasion, describes the show as a darker take. “We’re going to get deeper into the characters,” she said during Marvel’s panel at Comic-Con. “We’re going to see them in new ways, and it’s going to be an exciting thriller, and you’re never going to know who people are. Are they a Skrull? Are they a human? It’s going to be a bit of a guessing game.”

