Instagram video download: Download videos and stories from Instagram online for free – 91mobiles Hindi News

Instagram Story, video download is easy using free online tools.

Instagram video and story download is not available natively in the app. While you can watch videos, you can’t download them for offline viewing via third-party media players. If you want to know how to download Instagram videos, stories, and as a matter of fact reels, we have some information to help you. There are many third-party tools you can use to download Instagram stories and videos. The Instagram video/ story download will be saved on your device’s local storage for you to share as a regular MP4 video file among your friends and to play on third-party applications. A handful of them also allows you to download Instagram reels and photos. Before you scroll down to learn how to download Instagram stories or videos, be sure to take the creators’ permission.

Table of Contents

For Instagram video downloads on Android mobile phone or iPhones, there are many web tools out there. These tools work on any browser that supports download, like Chrome and Safari. We’ll show you the steps for Instagram video downloads using ingramer.com. You can use any other tool like w3toys.com too since the steps would remain pretty much the same.

The above Instagram video download tool also works with Windows 7/ Windows 10 PCs and laptops as well as macOS devices. However, there is another approach that can be used to download Instagram videos on the desktop. You can use the Google Chrome extension ‘Downloader for Instagram’ to save videos/ photos on your device. That said, it only works with Windows 10 and macOS-powered laptops/ PCs.

The same steps can be used to download Instagram Stories, photos, profile, and Reels video via desktops. In fact, you’ll see the download button on every Instagram photo or media file with this extension.

You can also download an Instagram story via Ingramer. However, it’s not possible without a VPN as the web tool doesn’t allow you to save Insta story in the country. To download Instagram Story, set your VPN to the US –> Visit Ingramer Instagram Story download option on the official website –> Enter the Instagram account holder’s username/ paste the link and hit ‘Search’ –> After this, you’ll see the current Stories as well as the old Instagram Highlights of the user –> Click the download button and the Instagram story video/ photo will be saved on your device.





You don’t have to go through that process if it’s your own Instagram Story. Instagram gives you the option to save your past Stories. While creating the Instagram Story, you can save it on your device by clicking on the downward icon atop the screen. In case, you forgot to do so, go to your Story and click on the three-dot icon and select the Save option.



You cannot download Instagram live videos while they’re streaming. After the stream is complete, if it’s your live video you can download it by clicking on the save ‘Save’ button. If the Instagram live video is someone else’s, you can only save it if the user has shared the live video for 24 hours as a story. In that case, the steps to download Instagram Live video will be the same as the downloading Instagram story (stated above).

Instagram video download or story download from private account is only possible if it’s an account you follower already. Otherwise, there is no provision for Instagram video download from private account, at least for free. Ingramer asks for a subscription to save the video, photos, or posts, from the social networking site’s private accounts.

Instagram pic or post can be downloaded online using the same steps as listed above (for video). Ingramer.com has separate tabs for each post type under ‘Downloader’. If you don’t like this online approach, you can download Instagram posts/ images by taking a screenshot — as simple as that.

