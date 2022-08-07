Amazon Great Freedom sale: 9 Apple devices you can purchase under Rs 60,000 in the sale – Gadgets Now

Ads

07 Aug, 2022

Apple iPhone 12 runs Apple’s own A14 Bionic chipset and runs iOS 15. The smartphone sports a 6.1-inch display and features a dual-camera system that claims to deliver powerful computational photography features and high quality video performance

Phone 11 is powered by the company’s own A13 Bionic chipset and is splash, water and dust resistant. The smartphone comes with a 61-inch Liquid Retina display and houses a 12MP front camera.

Apple AirPods Pro is equipped with features like active noise cancellation and adaptive EQ. The device is sweat and water resistant. It comes with three sizes of soft, tapered silicone tips for a customisable fit.

The AirTag comes with a built-in speaker to help find things easily. They are also compatible with Siri. The tracking device that allows users to track their belongings via Find My app.

The Apple iPad is powered by A13 Bionic chipset and it features stereo speakers. The tablet sports a 12MP front camera.

The iPad Mini runs iOS 15 and it sports an 8.3-inch Retina display. The device is powered by Apple’s own A15 Bionic chipset.

The smartphone sports a 4.7-inch IPS display and is powered by Apple’s own A13 Bionic chipset. The smartphone comes with built-in stereo speakers and is also water and dust resistant.

The smartwatch can keep track of your sleep and heart health. The bright and big Retina display offers a lot of information to users.

The Apple Watch Series 7 45mm, GPS variant comes with multiple workout modes, sleet tracking and more.

