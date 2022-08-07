Apple Seeds Fourth Beta of tvOS 16 to Developers for Testing – Mactrast

Ads

Apple on Wednesday seeded the fourth beta of tvOS 16 to developers for testing. The fourth beta release comes three weeks after the third beta release of tvOS 16.

The tvOS 16 beta is with the Apple TV 4K (1st and 2nd generation) and the ‌Apple TV‌ HD. The new beta can be downloaded to a compatible Apple TV that has the proper profile installed, which can be done by downloading it onto the ‌Apple TV‌ using Xcode.

tvOS 16 brings cross-device connectivity, a feature that allows developers to integrate ‌Apple TV‌ apps with iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch apps to provide new experiences on Apple TV. Multiple user profiles work in tvOS 16 by adding a shared keychain, so users won’t need to sign in and choose their profile when launching an ‌Apple TV‌ app.

Game controller support now supports the Nintendo Joy-Cons and Pro Controller, and HDR10+ support is available in the tvOS 16 ‌Apple TV‌ app. Apple TV‌ will add support for Matter, a new standard that will improve interoperability between smart home accessories from various companies.

As usual, MacTrast and Apple both warn users to not install any betas on their daily driver Apple TV, especially early betas of new operating systems. Instead, only install betas on a device set aside for testing purposes.

