Fake iPhone 14 Cases Spotted in China Before Apple's Official Launch, Hinting iOS Phone's Exact Design – Tech Times

Fake iPhone 14 cases are already appearing in China. These replica iOS smartphone accessories were leaked by some Twitter users, showing their exact designs.

As of writing, the tech giant manufacturer still hasn’t released its next-gen iPhone model.

Although this is the case, various tech critics shared their predictions, claiming that Apple is aiming for a September 2022 launch.

But, there are also some speculations about a later release date, around October.

While critics are still trying to know when Apple will officially launch the new iPhone 14, Chinese accessory makers seem to be focusing on manufacturing replicated phone cases.

According to MacRumors‘ latest report, two Twitter users shared some images of iPhone cases with the logo of Apple, as well as the name of the upcoming iPhone 14 models; iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Max.

“They have already made the clones of the iPhone 14 cases, amazing how the Chinese are always one step ahead #apple #iphone14 #cases,” said @MajinBuOfficial, which has more than 12,000 followers.

They have already made the clones of the iPhone 14 cases, amazing how the Chinese are always one step ahead #apple #iphone14 #cases pic.twitter.com/O6XfCcGhvO

On the other hand, another well-known Twitter user, DuanRui, shared a clear version of the fake iPhone 14 case.

If you check the images, these are actual accessories, not just some renders.

pic.twitter.com/ZjoOQ5aBmd

With that, tech geeks suspect that Chinese accessory makers are somehow sure about the exact design of the upcoming iPhone 14 units.

As of writing, China is considered to be the top country when it comes to replicating products. Of course, the items they produce are likely flawed.

For example, replicated AirPods will be missing some essential features. The earphones’ sound quality will also not be that good.

This is also expected when it comes to the replicated iPhone 14 cases.

FindLaw reported that the U.S. government discourages buying counterfeited products. DHS (Department of Homeland Security) even confiscates fake products sold in the country.

In 2013, the security agency was able to seize more than $1.7 billion of counterfeited goods, including fake electronics, clothes, and other items.

When you say a fake or counterfeited product, it is an item replication of another branded item, copying official logos and exact designs.

Since the images of iPhone 14 cases above show the logo of Apple and the name of the product, then they are already considered counterfeited goods.

On the other hand, leaks suggested that massive iPhone 14 camera upgrades would arrive.

Meanwhile, Apple is also expected to launch the new M2 Mac Mini model.

For more news updates about iPhone 14 and other Apple products, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

This article is owned by TechTimes

Written by: Griffin Davis

