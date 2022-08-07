BREAKING: Tarzan's Treehouse Being Rethemed, Possibly to 'Encanto' at Disneyland Park – WDW News Today

Ads

Tarzan’s Treehouse at Disneyland, which has been closed and under construction since September of last year, is being rethemed, Orange County Register reports.

The treehouse attraction will have a new theme and backstory when it eventually does reopen. Details of the theme remain under wraps. Rumors indicate it may be “Encanto.”

Demolition of the current entrance will begin today, April 18.

A reopening date was not announced.

Swiss Family Treehouse opened at Disneyland Park in 1962. It was rethemed to “Tarzan” when the film came out in 1999. Swiss Family Treehouse remains at Walt Disney World, Disneyland Paris, and Tokyo Disneyland, while Tarzan’s Treehouse is at Hong Kong Disneyland.

This is terrible. Retheming something that fits perfect in adventureland??? For what, a measly ip??? Adventureland was a great land, but this just made it close to the bottom. Removing the theme for a bright, family themed walkthrough will transform this entire area. I hate chapek, and god do I hate this movie. Soon Encanto will start popping up everywhere in Disney Parks, this is already the second Encanto themed experience in DLR, it’s a matter of time before Epcot is trashed again with a bunch of ips not fitting in with the theme.

Just ruin my childhood Disney Tarzan”s treehouse must not be rethemed I don”t like what Disney has become as of this moment I am cutting myself off from anything new that is Disney I will only watch anything Disney from the 1930s-early 2000s

