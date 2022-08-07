Keybank National Association OH Buys 3843 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Defense World

Ads

Posted by admin on Jul 22nd, 2022

Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 174,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 2.1% of Keybank National Association OH’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $486,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 322 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 361 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $114.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.88 and a twelve month high of $151.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.93.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,739 shares of company stock worth $12,616,323 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet to $132.50 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.02.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.



