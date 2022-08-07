Elon Musk says ‘media is click-seeking machine’ – The Siasat Daily

Ads

San Francisco: Amid several media reports appearing on Elon Musk’s activities, the tech billionaire has called media “click-seeking machines”.

On Twitter, Musk criticised the media, which came after the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported his alleged affair with Google Co-founder Sergey Brin’s wife Nicole Shanahan, which the Tesla CEO has vehemently denied.

“The media is a click-seeking machine dressed up as a truth-seeking machine,” Musk said.

Recently, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO expressed his displeasure with the unwanted media attention he is getting these days.

He said the attention “super sucks,” and he will continue to focus on doing useful things.

The WSJ report had claimed that “Musk engaged in a brief affair last fall with the wife of Sergey Brin, prompting the Google Co-founder to file for divorce earlier this year and ending the tech billionaires’ long friendship”.

Musk later hit out at the newspaper for linking him with Shanahan, asking his more than 102 million social media followers to slam the publication for going ahead with a false story.

He told his followers to “call them out on it”.

Musk said that character assassination attacks had reached a new level this year, but “the articles are all nothing-burgers”.

