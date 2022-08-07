18 Movies You Won't Want To Miss In Fall 2022 – GameSpot

By
From late September to late December is Fall–a time where things get spooky with Halloween, fattening with Thanksgiving, and filled with other festivities for the rest of December. However, there’s one thing that’s constant throughout all of this–new movies coming out. Here are some movies releasing this fall that you’ll want to keep on your radar.
From the highly-anticipated release of the next Black Panther movie to very creepy horror movies, there is a lot to keep track of. Thankfully, we have you covered as we dig through all of the fall’s most anticipated movies, when they’re out, and where you’ll be able to watch them (some movies continue to go straight to streaming).
Release date: September 23
Warner Bros.
Director: Olivia Wilde
Starring: Florence Pugh, Olivia Wilde, Chris Pine, Harry Styles
Taking place in the 1950s, Don’t Worry Darling follows a housewife living in an experimental community run by a company where everything seems utopian. However, not everything is as it seems, and there’s something sinister about this town and the employees that inhabit it.
Watch the trailer for Don’t Worry Darling here.
Release date: September 23 (Netflix)
Director: Andrew Dominik
Starring: Ana de Armas, Bobby Cannavale, Adrien Brody, Julianne Nicholson
Netflix is telling the tale of Marilyn Monroe’s life, reimagining her entire life. Lots of people have been talking about the upcoming movie because it received an NC-17 rating.
Watch the trailer for Blonde here.
Release date: September 30 (Disney+)
Director: Anne Fletcher
Starring: Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy, Doug Jones
Nearly 30 years after the release of the original movie, Disney+ is launching a sequel. This time around, the story follows three young women who bring the Sanderson Sisters back from the dead to a modern-day Salem.
Watch the trailer for Hocus Pocus 2 here.
September 30
Director: Kristina Buozyte & Bruno Samper
Starring: Raffiella Chapman, Rosy McEwen, Eddie Marsan, Richard Brake, Edmund Dehn
Taking place on Earth after the ecosystem has collapsed, a teenager named Vesper has to take care of her father. However, she has the ability to “hack” life and use it to help her survival.
Watch the trailer for Vesper here.
September 30
Director: Parker Finn
Starring: Sosie Bacon, Jessie T. Usher, Kyle Gallner
Following the typical plot of most horror movies involving curses, Smile is about a psychiatric doctor who witnesses a bizarre incident with one of her patients. Now, the doctor is experiencing weird occurrences she can’t explain that could be supernatural.
Watch the trailer for Smile here.
October (Netflix)
Director: Henry Selick
Starring: Jordan Peele, Keegan-Michael Key, Lyric Ross, Angela Bassett, James Hong
Key and Peele are reunited for this stop-motion animated comedy about two demon brothers who have a human girl summon them to the land of the living.
What the cast reveal for Wendell & Wild here.
October 14
Director: David Gordon Green
Starring: Jamie Lee Curtis, Will Patton, Kyle Richards, Nick Castle
Wrapping up the new Halloween trilogy is October’s Halloween Ends. Little is known about the movie, and a trailer has not been released yet. So we have no clue if evil will die tonight, tomorrow, or next week.
*There’s no official Halloween Ends imagery as of this writing.
October 21
Director: Jaume Collet-Serra
Starring: Dwayne Johnson, Sarah Shahi, Pierce Brosnan
The next DC superhero (antihero) movie arrives this fall. Dwayne Johnson will play Black Adam,
Watch the Black Adam trailer here.
November (Netflix)
Director: Rian Johnson
Starring: Ethan Hawke, Daniel Craid, Jessica Henwick, Dave Bautista
Knives Out was a huge hit for Rian Johnson, and the next film in this new series arrives this November on Netflix. Plot details are under wraps, but Daniel Craig is returning as detective Benoit Blanc. Surely, there will be a mystery he needs to solve.
November 11
Director: Ryan Coogler
Starring: Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke
The follow-up to the 2018 phenomenon will have a different direction, considering the untimely passing of Black Panther’s star Chadwick Boseman. The plot is currently under wraps.
November 18
Director: Mark Mylod
Starring: Anya Taylor-Joy, Ralph Fiennes, Nicholas Hoult, John Leguizamo
Who doesn’t love a fancy meal? In The Menu, a couple travel to an island to visit a restaurant with an incredible menu. This is all very exclusive. However, this exclusivity comes with some outlandish surprises–and people being hunted.
Watch The Menu trailer here.
November 23
Director: Steven Spielberg
Starring: Gabriel LaBelle, Michelle Williams, Paul Dano, Seth Rogan, Michelle Williams
Spielberg’s latest movie is a semi-autobiographical look at his life, from the age 7 to 18.
November 23
Director: Don Hall
Starring: Jake Gyllenhaal, Jaboukie Young-White, Gabrielle Union, Lucy Liu
Disney’s next animated film takes viewers to a Strange World–literally. The Clades are a family of explorers who head to an unfamiliar place, filled with unimaginable life.
Watch the Strange World trailer here.
November 23
Director: Michael B. Jordan
Starring: Michael B. Jordan, Tessa Thompson, Jonathan Majors
Little is known about the third installment in the Rocky spin-off series.
December (Netflix)
Director: Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson
Starring: Finn Wolfhard, Ewan McGregor, Cate Blanchett
Out of the two Pinocchio movies coming out this year, this is probably the one you’re most excited about. A stop-motion animation is a darker retelling of the classic fairy tale about a puppet that wants to become a real boy.
Watch the teaser for Pinocchio here.
December 2
Director: Tommy Wirkola
Starring: David Harbour, Beverly D’Angelo, John Leguizamo
David Harbour stars as Santa Claus, who has to battle a group of mercenaries, attacking a wealthy family on Christmas Eve. There hasn’t been a trailer yet, but this movie already has big Detective Crashmore of I Think You Should Leave fame energy.
*Image from Harbour’s Instagram.
December 16
Director: James Cameron
Starring: Michelle Yeoh, Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington
It’s finally happening. The Avatar sequel is coming out, 13 years after the release of the original movie. Jake Sully is still living it up as a Na’vi on Pandora and he must work with them to protect the planet.
Watch the Avatar: The Way of Water trailer here.
December 16 (Netflix)
Director: Matthew Warchus
Starring: Alisha Weir, Emma Thompson, Lashana Lynch
Based on the classic children’s book by Roald Dahl, Matilda is a reimagining of the beloved book–in musical form. Adapted from the Tony award-winning show, the film follows a young girl with powers who stands up to the bullies in her life.
Watch the Matilda The Musical trailer here.
