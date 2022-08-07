Samsung's new phone shines, feature monster, first-time bestseller – News84Media – News84Media.com

Ads

Samsung’s latest series of budget smartphones, Samsung Galaxy M13, received an overwhelming response from users during the first sale. The phones in the series were the best-selling devices during Amazon’s Prime Day sale which took place on July 23 and 24. Samsung launched this series in India on July 14. In this phone with 5G as well as 4G variant also comes. The starting price of the 5G variant of the phone is Rs 13,999. Meanwhile, the starting price of its 4G variant is Rs 11,999. at 12 GB of RAM and a 6000 mAh battery at a low price.

Samsung Galaxy M13 4G Features and Specs

In the phone, the company offers a 6.6-inch Full HD+ Infinity-V display with Gorilla Glass 5 protection and Waterdrop Notch design. The phone comes with up to 6 GB of RAM and up to 128 GB of internal storage. As a processor, you will get the Exynos 850 chipset. For photography, three cameras have been given on the back of the phone. These include a 50-megapixel main camera with a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

At the same time, the company offers an 8-megapixel front camera in the phone for selfies. Equipped with a side fingerprint sensor, this phone has a 6000mAh battery, which supports 15W fast charging. For connectivity, you will get options like 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS and USB Type-C port in the phone.

Samsung Galaxy M13 5G Features and Specs

This budget 5G smartphone from the company sports a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display, which comes with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone offers up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The special thing is that this phone also supports virtual RAM up to 6GB so that if needed users can enjoy the phone with 12GB RAM in this phone.

In the phone, the company offers a dual rear camera setup with LED flash. It includes a 50-megapixel main camera with a 2-megapixel macro lens. You will get a 5 megapixel front camera in the phone for selfie. The phone comes with a 5000mAh battery, which supports 15W fast charging.

