Windows 11 Build 25174 released, here’s what’s new and improved – WindowsLatest

Windows 11 Build 25174 is now rolling out to testers in the Dev Channel. Build 25174 isn’t a massive release, but there are several notable improvements and bug fixes. It is also worth mentioning that this preview update is not tied to any particular release and most of the changes could arrive in the production channel via smaller monthly updates.

Like every other preview release, today’s release will also appear as “Windows 11 Insider Preview 25174.1000 (rs_prerelease)” if you’re in the Dev Channel. As mentioned above, Windows 11 Build 25174 is not a big feature release, but it fixes issues with File Explorer and Taskbar.

In addition to a long list of bug fixes, Microsoft is also adding a new widget to the Windows 11 widgets board. This new widget is called “Game Pass” (a service that provides subscription-based access to hundreds of high-quality PC games) and it is a window to the PC Game Pass library.



The Game Pass lets you browse the new game additions, titles leaving the library, and others from highlighted categories. Microsoft is still working on Game Pass widgets and some ‘exciting’ functionality will be added at some point in future.

To get started with Game Pass widget, use these steps:

Microsoft says it fixed an issue where File Explorer could crash when you try to open more than one instance of explorer.exe. Another bug has been fixed where clicking a folder in the navigation pane could open the folder in a new tab as opposed to the current tab.

Microsoft has also fixed issues with File Explorer’s dark mode where some areas would render in light mode. A bug has been fixed where the left/right arrows do not have enough contrast to show if they were enabled.

Windows 11 Build 25174 improvements:

To install Windows 11 Build 25174, follow these steps:

Back in 2015, Microsoft officials claimed that no new version of Windows would ever be released. Windows 10 was supposed to be serviced with feature updates every year, with Microsoft statements suggesting the company dropped the idea of standalone versions of Windows completely.

However, Microsoft finally announced Windows 11, essentially confirming that Windows 12 is on the cards and the company is moving away from the “One Windows version” approach.

With Windows 10 no longer the last version of Windows, Microsoft is considering a new release schedule where the company will release new Windows versions going forward.

As a result, Windows 11’s 2023 update (codenamed version 23H2) has been cancelled and Microsoft is now planning to release Windows 12 at some point in 2024. This also means improvements heading out with today’s preview update will ship via smaller monthly updates later this year.

